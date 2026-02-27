Hope we can keep the thread civilized and ignore the content of the presser.
Hear me out...
What's she been doing? She looks well younger too.
Hope we can keep the thread civilized and ignore the content of the presser.
Hear me out...
What's she been doing? She looks well younger too.
And then...This is TS when he wakes up next to her the day after....
I'm sure Monica head game was insane.Remember that Bill had to turn to overweight interns 30 years ago because of her.
Hope we can keep the thread civilized and ignore the content of the presser.
Hear me out...
What's she been doing? She looks well younger too.
She hasn’t taken to many shots to the face,are u saying 78 year old hillary clinton is hot?