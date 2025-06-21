Hill vs. Rountree PBP/Discussion

90 and sunny here. Got up early and went to the casino to get bets in. Now posted up in a lounger by the pool with the fights playing on my phone. Ready to make a little dough hopefully. First fight have a Hamdy ML bet and threw Usman decision in one tiny round robin. GL fellas!
 
whaaaaaaats up crazy lads havent had time to cap this event just touched down a few hours ago
2 parlays - first THE HEAVIES of tagir + oban + naimov
second the HEAVY HEAVIES (think australian girls) 8 faves ending with curtis blades
 
I put a unit on Hamdy prefight at -163. Looks like I should have went heavier.
 
Usman already walking weird on that leg and reacting terribly to the shots up top.
I'd be surprised if he turns this around.
 
Well, Usman found that chin a few times and likely stole the round.
Hamdy at -200 live. I grabbed another unit of that.
 
Adding a unit on Usman at +220. Not a fan of how little Hamdy is throwing.
 
Lol. That was a clutch hedge. Probably Usman 2-1
 
Usman should have that. Fight will hinge on who won the second round.
 
PuertoRican said:
I was eating breakfast, so no ideavwho won. I assume Hamdy won.
Click to expand...
Negative. Hamdy was comfortably winning the first. Got a bit bored and then got tagged/wobbled in the second. He got another wobble on Hamdy in the third as well.
Hamdy's output dropped off hard early in the second.
 
Guld said:
Negative. Hamdy was comfortably winning the first. Got a bit bored and then got tagged/wobbled in the second. He got another wobble on Hamdy in the third as well.
Hamdy's output dropped off hard early in the second.
Click to expand...
All I saw was Hamdy looking like Patchy Mix with no take down attempts when he's the superior wrestler and grappler.
 
Had Hamdy parlayed with Ulanbekov dec so that's dead. Mo decision keeps that RR going. Now just rooting for a big DK score from Ulanbekov, did one lineup and he's in it.
 
