WAR ROUNDTREE
Nobody is going to be rooting for Hill
anthony smith is a scrub now, it feels like yesterday, he was the chosen one
I’m not a big Rountree fan, and he’s been beating scrubs on this run
Hill will win
Same hereteam rountree for this one, the dude just secretes class. and i think it would make for a different or moreso interesting fight to see rountree vs poatan. hill vs. poatan is just gonna end up the same as the first time regardless of whatever condition that hill is in, he's too hyperfixated on koing in a fist exchange that he's prewritten to lose.
Yep, figured it would be co-main.
I wonder if that means no Colby/Garry or if that means they will simply be the #3 fight.
anthony smith is a scrub now, it feels like yesterday, he was the chosen one
I could see that happening at a different event, but this is one of their big ones... The international week/4th of July weekend. I think they would try to scramble up something elseAlso this will be 303 main event when Conor ducks again
Garry did tease possibly fighting an American soon, probably Colby. I could see that fight in the featured bout spot on the main card, makes sense to give Hill a higher spot given he is a former champion.
I thought I saw yesterday that this was signed and official?