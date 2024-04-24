News Hill vs Rountree officially set as co-main event on UFC 303

team rountree for this one, the dude just secretes class. and i think it would make for a different or moreso interesting fight to see rountree vs poatan. hill vs. poatan is just gonna end up the same as the first time regardless of whatever condition that hill is in, he's too hyperfixated on koing in a fist exchange that he's prewritten to lose.
 
Yep, figured it would be co-main.

I wonder if that means no Colby/Garry or if that means they will simply be the #3 fight.
 
Same here
 
McGregor cards are usually pretty shallow. at most they have decent co-main.

its mostly to promote newer fighters and give ppv points all to Conor
 
found the event poster

i-have-noticed-that-hilly-landscapes-there-is-often-tree-right-top-hill-many-times-i-wondered-what-that-is-good-well-these-hills-as-well-as-trees-are-ideal-taking-beautif_665346-5833.jpg
 
I could see that happening at a different event, but this is one of their big ones... The international week/4th of July weekend. I think they would try to scramble up something else
 
Where's that guy who thought they were gonna stack a Conor card and have Pereira on there? <lol>
 
Garry did tease possibly fighting an American soon, probably Colby. I could see that fight in the featured bout spot on the main card, makes sense to give Hill a higher spot given he is a former champion.

 
I thought I saw yesterday that this was signed and official?
 
Nah Garry is still trying to pressure Colby to "sign the contract", who knows if the UFC even is interested in making that fight.
 
