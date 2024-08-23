Hill vs Ankalaev?

He's calling him the backup.

Weird that he'd be talkin like this to him and not Rakic...unless Rakic actually is injured?? Still weird.
 
Hill will prove that Alex loss was fluke
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Dominick Cruz said that was a good thing!
But yeah, I have a sneaking suspicion Hill is no Cruz so I should probably eat my own words instead.
I dunno what you are talking about. It’s more likely than not that a guy that hasn’t won in 2 yrs is not going to swing it out of the park. Exceptions don’t make the rule.
 
filthybliss said:
I dunno what you are talking about. It's more likely than not that a guy that hasn't won in 2 yrs is not going to swing it out of the park. Exceptions don't make the rule.
I dunno what you are talking about.
It’s more likely than not that a guy that hasn’t won in 2 yrs is not going to swing it out of the park.
Exceptions don’t make the rule.

See that is much better!
And yes I am a douche bag.
 
