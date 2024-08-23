Hill vs Ankalaev?

Because he lost one fight?Hill hasn’t looked great in a while, I think Anko batters him pretty easy
Or are you walking around with some secret information?
Hill will prove that Alex loss was fluke
I dunno what you are talking about. It’s more likely than not that a guy that hasn’t won in 2 yrs is not going to swing it out of the park. Exceptions don’t make the rule.Dominick Cruz said that was a good thing!
But yeah, I have a sneaking suspicion Hill is no Cruz so I should probably eat my own words instead.
