Conditioning Hill Sprints.

I use a Stair Climber during the winter months. Now that the weather has improved(by Scottish standards at least)I'm considering switching to Hill Sprints. There's a nice, steep hill literally two minutes from my front door. It's about 140 Meters. I'm not sure of the Gradient, but it's steep enough to make me work hard.

Anyone else here do Hill Sprints?
 
It's one of my favourite variations of sprinting. I prefer it over flat terrain for shorter distances.

I like Apex Hills from Tactical barbell personally.

Pick an explosive exercise like KB swings and do a set of 10 or so at the top or bottom depending on what you want to do.

Ross Enameit used to have a similar training session involving pushups or burpees.
 
Some of my best pre-competition training was hill sprints with a partner.

My memory was doing sets of three. Walking back down the hill but no rest between reps. Only rest between sets. Get heart rate back down to under 120 and then 3 more.
 
