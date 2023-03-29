I did that regularly for a couple of months during teh rona.



Do the sprints with enough rest time. Sprint up the hill, take a deep breath, walk down slowly and go all in again. It's a HIIT exercises, why do you even look at the time brah? Just try to do every time one more sprint than the previous time. After you work your way up to 10 all in sprints you can start using a weight vest.



You shouldn't do hill sprints only for the sake of anaerobic cardio, the benefits and transition to other sports are way more than only getting superhuman cardio. Lower body explosivness will be on another level for example. Shoot / penetration step in wrestling, muay thai kicks, sprints in (european) football and so on.