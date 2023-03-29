FléauDeDieu
Le Parrain
@Blue
- Aug 8, 2019
I've taken to Hill Sprints on my off days from the gym, starting with 3 to 5 to 6 uphills sprints, jogging down again, and doing them one after another.
My personal best at the moment is 4:32 for 6 sprints. An improvement when it used to take me 5 minutes to do 5 of them.
Has anyone else here tried them? I'm considering doing a few sprints uphill holding a 100lb sandbag to build myself up again.
