Hill landed only 1 out of the 8 punches he threw... Pereira defense looked something else in this fight.

Shocking how your defence can look good when you have your hands up instead of at your waist l. Hopefully pereira fights like that from now on… maybe he can even show jiri
 
Shocking how your defence can look good when you have your hands up instead of at your waist l. Hopefully pereira fights like that from now on… maybe he can even show jiri
He fought as he always does for His entire fighting career.
Making that weight is a killer and outside of wrestlers it’s shocking he mastered that cut.

lhw or even hw. He’s going to be much better than mw.
 
But sherdog told me Pereira doesn’t have striking defense and/or chin!

:eek:
Walks in with chin up, no head movement, hands too low, very hittable and can’t grapple out of a paper bag. Basically a bum.
 
Hill isn't that good, it was obvious Pereira was gonna bomb him. I don't think he beats Prochazka or Ankalaev either.
 
Hill is like Costa, catching a bunch of guys on their way out. He still has a ton to prove.
 
kenetics said:
Noni think they said he has no ground game. He's very lucky there's not heavy grapplers at lhw.
I think the grapplers are lucky they aren't in his weight class.
 
Alex waving Herb off was real gangster shit. Hill looked completely out of his depth.
 
