Hill landed only 1 out of the 8 punches he threw... Pereira defense looked something else in this fight.

Hill was punching air all fight. Did Pereira trained with strickland for this fight?
But sherdog told me Pereira doesn’t have striking defense and/or chin!
Shocking how your defence can look good when you have your hands up instead of at your waist l. Hopefully pereira fights like that from now on… maybe he can even show jiri
Walks in with chin up, no head movement, hands too low, very hittable and can’t grapple out of a paper bag. Basically a bum.But sherdog told me Pereira doesn’t have striking defense and/or chin!
Take ‘em away toysHe fought as he always does for His entire fighting career.
Making that weight is a killer and outside of wrestlers it’s shocking he mastered that cut.
lhw or even hw. He’s going to be much better than mw.
I was wrong, thought Hill would wrestle and take it further, but Alex destroyed him..oopsHill was punching air all fight. Did Pereira trained with strickland for this fight?
Noni think they said he has no ground game. He's very lucky there's not heavy grapplers at lhw.