I suspect it will be Jiri rather than Ank personally, the fact he was fighting on 300 is probably a giveaway to that and that he won in exciting fashion probably confirms it.Yeah, Proatan finished him off pretty fast. I'm not sure who's next in line to challenge him at LHW. It might be Jiri, and I think Jiri has a solid chance. However, his tendency to absorb calf kicks without checking them is a real concern. Still, he did put up a much better fight (if you can even call it that) than JH did.
Wasn't hill shitting on Jiri after that fight?Yeah, Proatan finished him off pretty fast. I'm not sure who's next in line to challenge him at LHW. It might be Jiri, and I think Jiri has a solid chance. However, his tendency to absorb calf kicks without checking them is a real concern. Still, he did put up a much better fight (if you can even call it that) than JH did.
Jiri/Ank would be a perfect contender fight, but I doubt Alex wants to wait very long to get in there again after all we saw and heard tonight. I wouldn't be opposed at this point to seeing Alex go up and try the Aspinall fight, because he wants to, and why not? If he manages to pull that off, the legendary status is off the charts.I suspect it will be Jiri rather than Ank personally, the fact he was fighting on 300 is probably a giveaway to that and that he won in exciting fashion probably confirms it.