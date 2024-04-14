Media Hill KO is the funniest KO reaction I have seen, up there with Walker

Cazanciocu

k27zXdJ.gif
 
Yeah, Proatan finished him off pretty fast. I'm not sure who's next in line to challenge him at LHW. It might be Jiri, and I think Jiri has a solid chance. However, his tendency to absorb calf kicks without checking them is a real concern. Still, he did put up a much better fight (if you can even call it that) than JH did.
 
Ting heal up my guy will get him next time 🚫🧢
 
KoreanZawmbie said:
Yeah, Proatan finished him off pretty fast. I'm not sure who's next in line to challenge him at LHW. It might be Jiri, and I think Jiri has a solid chance. However, his tendency to absorb calf kicks without checking them is a real concern. Still, he did put up a much better fight (if you can even call it that) than JH did.
I suspect it will be Jiri rather than Ank personally, the fact he was fighting on 300 is probably a giveaway to that and that he won in exciting fashion probably confirms it.
 
KoreanZawmbie said:
Yeah, Proatan finished him off pretty fast. I'm not sure who's next in line to challenge him at LHW. It might be Jiri, and I think Jiri has a solid chance. However, his tendency to absorb calf kicks without checking them is a real concern. Still, he did put up a much better fight (if you can even call it that) than JH did.
Wasn't hill shitting on Jiri after that fight?
 
Hill's whole demeanor, the insecurity, the smugness, the cockiness, it was like the biggest show of ego I've ever seen in a fighter, literally just begging god to humble him in some way, especially against a guy like Alex who is practically the opposite
 
moreorless87 said:
I suspect it will be Jiri rather than Ank personally, the fact he was fighting on 300 is probably a giveaway to that and that he won in exciting fashion probably confirms it.
Jiri/Ank would be a perfect contender fight, but I doubt Alex wants to wait very long to get in there again after all we saw and heard tonight. I wouldn't be opposed at this point to seeing Alex go up and try the Aspinall fight, because he wants to, and why not? If he manages to pull that off, the legendary status is off the charts.
 
Wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man.
200w (2).gif
Wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man.
 
gonna inject it in my veins
now i can go to sleep and have sweet dreams haha
 
This game likes to come back around like that. Pereira KOs Izzy, Izzy KOs Pereira, Hill makes Walker do a cartoon fall, Pereira makes Hill do the cartoon fall, Poirier KOs Justin and beats Max, Justin KOs Poirier then gets KOed my Max

The JBG pulls the strings
<{JustBleed}>
 
