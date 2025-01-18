  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Hill is gonna brutally KO Jiri with ease

People are so obsessed with hating him that nobody is giving him any credit.. lol

Hill is much, much better than people seem to think he is.

Much as I like Jiri, I think he's gonna get obliterated with ease.

This is gonna be a squid games level execution
 
Where’s the media?

I agree, Hill by gut feeling that the people I want to win tonight will lose.
 
I think Hill gets the knock out Jiri is sloppy as fuck.
 
Jamahal Hill has done a very very difficult thing in achieving a nearly unanimous stance among the MMA fanbase.

I agree that his likelihood to lose falls short of the fanbases collective desire to see him lose.

We will see.
 
I definitely agree with you that people are way underestimating his skills because they are emotionally attached to him, similar to how everyone say Colby sucks. However I'm not sure how this fight goes, I feel like both men will be hurt at one point.. honestly my gut feeling is Hill gets it done.
 
Now that is a bold prediction


I don't entirely disagree. I wouldn't be shocked.
 
Have all the UFC talking heads gushed about how Hill is the best fighter in the world like they did against Alex?
 
Hill couldn't even KO an old Glover. He been full of excuses and bullshit since that basketball game.

He chickened out like a pussy after acting like he wanted to spar Alex and ran away. What a bitch!
 
Hill is at his Aljo stage right now, people on that hate bandwagon
 
Billthebutcher said:
Hill couldn't even KO an old Glover. He been full of excuses and bullshit since that basketball game.

He chickened out like a pussy after acting like he wanted to spar Alex and ran away. What a bitch!
Hill beat the fuck out of Glover.

Jiri couldn't KO an old Glover either and did significantly less damage to him on his way to sneaking in a RNC with 20 seconds left in the fight.
 
Billthebutcher said:
Hill couldn't even KO an old Glover. He been full of excuses and bullshit since that basketball game.

He chickened out like a pussy after acting like he wanted to spar Alex and ran away. What a bitch!
Old Glover beat Jiri's ass for 5 rounds
 
chickenshits
 
