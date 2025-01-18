AstralPanda
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2023
- Messages
- 3,022
- Reaction score
- 4,656
People are so obsessed with hating him that nobody is giving him any credit.. lol
Hill is much, much better than people seem to think he is.
Much as I like Jiri, I think he's gonna get obliterated with ease.
This is gonna be a squid games level execution
Hill is much, much better than people seem to think he is.
Much as I like Jiri, I think he's gonna get obliterated with ease.
This is gonna be a squid games level execution
Last edited: