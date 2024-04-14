Hill is done

Everyone is either a goat or a bum, depending whether the last fight was a W or a L. Also, divisions are shit. Makes you wonder why people even watch anymore.Well than it's just a meaningless defense for Poatan, right? He was never any good according to you, as per usual on SD.
These blind nuthuggers never learn that shitting on their favorite fighter's opponent is just shitting on part of the resume of their favorite fighter.
Sometimes on Sherdog you're still a bum even when you win.Everyone is either a goat or a bum, depending whether the last fight was a W or a L. Also, divisions are shit. Makes you wonder why people even watch anymore.