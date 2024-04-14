Hill is done

Poatan

Poatan

I knew this from beginning. He made career by beating guys like Crute, Walker and 45 years old Glower. He loses to Rakic, he loses to Jan and Jiri. He can’t compete with top 10 and he talked like he was GOAT.
 
Well than it's just a meaningless defense for Poatan, right? He was never any good according to you, as per usual on SD.

These blind nuthuggers never learn that shitting on their favorite fighter's opponent is just shitting on part of the resume of their favorite fighter.
 
Iroh said:
Well than it's just a meaningless defense for Poatan, right? He was never any good according to you, as per usual on SD.

These blind nuthuggers never learn that shitting on their favorite fighter's opponent is just shitting on part of the resume of their favorite fighter.
Everyone is either a goat or a bum, depending whether the last fight was a W or a L. Also, divisions are shit. Makes you wonder why people even watch anymore.
 
World eater said:
Everyone is either a goat or a bum, depending whether the last fight was a W or a L. Also, divisions are shit. Makes you wonder why people even watch anymore.
Sometimes on Sherdog you're still a bum even when you win.

You're just less of a bum than the guy you beat.
 
