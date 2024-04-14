Or pump himself up. Idk. Odd behavior from Hill all week. Verbal warfare isn't his thing.Looked like Hill was trying to get in Pereira's head or something. Guess it didn't work.
Exactly my thoughts: an angry dumb kid.So cringe … he got exactly what he deserved
Guys like a dumb angry child … clown …
Wrong link posted? I'm seeing Burns/JDM announced for UFC 299.
Edit: right link up now. Looked like Hill was trying to get in Pereira's head or something. Guess it didn't work.
Oh no he believed it, you could tell. He just legitimately thought that beating up 43 year old Glover made him a world class striker.Hill seems like a decent dude but he's definitely cringy when it comes to trash talk and hyping himself up. Felt like all week that he was trying to convince himself that he could compete with Poatan. I'm not much of a shookologist but he definitely seemed nervous all week whether that was due to his opponent, the massive stage, or a bit of both.
Emoting is the act of expressing or conveying emotions, typically through facial expressions, gestures, tone of voice, and body language. When someone emotes, they are effectively communicating their feelings or reactions to a situation. Emoting can range from simple expressions like smiling or frowning to more complex displays of emotion like crying, laughing, or showing excitement, and even breaking imaginary bow during mma walkouts. It's a fundamental aspect of human communication and interaction, allowing us to connect with others on an emotional level and convey our inner experiences.Wtf is emoting bruh
"emoting"
Fucking hell
Ok grandpas.TS is 13
Emoting = potraying emotion in a theatrical manner.Wtf is emoting bruh