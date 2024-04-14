Media Hill emoting during Alex Pereira walkout

Wrong link posted? I'm seeing Burns/JDM announced for UFC 299.

Edit: right link up now. Looked like Hill was trying to get in Pereira's head or something. Guess it didn't work.
 
guy was gotten too all week long
 
Yeah Pereira's fist got in his head instead.
 
Me and my friend were just joking that Hill should catch the arrow and break it in half. I said I would snap it in half with my hands. My friend said no… you gotta break it with your knee 😂 .

We were also talking about we would pretend the arrow hit us in the chest or shoulder, and then we would pull it out of our bodies and then snap it. lol.

Also we came to the conclusion that Tito is the best mime in the UFC. The body language for the “bury the dead body” after he wins is insane. Literally so much work with the digging, the dragging the body, then getting on your hands and knees to spread the dirt… lol
 
Hill seems like a decent dude but he's definitely cringy when it comes to trash talk and hyping himself up. Felt like all week that he was trying to convince himself that he could compete with Poatan. I'm not much of a shookologist but he definitely seemed nervous all week whether that was due to his opponent, the massive stage, or a bit of both.
 
Oh no he believed it, you could tell. He just legitimately thought that beating up 43 year old Glover made him a world class striker.
 
He certainly thinks overly highly of himself
 
Wtf is emoting bruh
Emoting is the act of expressing or conveying emotions, typically through facial expressions, gestures, tone of voice, and body language. When someone emotes, they are effectively communicating their feelings or reactions to a situation. Emoting can range from simple expressions like smiling or frowning to more complex displays of emotion like crying, laughing, or showing excitement, and even breaking imaginary bow during mma walkouts. It's a fundamental aspect of human communication and interaction, allowing us to connect with others on an emotional level and convey our inner experiences.
 
"emoting"

Fucking hell
TS is 13
Ok grandpas.

