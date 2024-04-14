Me and my friend were just joking that Hill should catch the arrow and break it in half. I said I would snap it in half with my hands. My friend said no… you gotta break it with your kneeWe were also talking about we would pretend the arrow hit us in the chest or shoulder, and then we would pull it out of our bodies and then snap it. lol.Also we came to the conclusion that Tito is the best mime in the UFC. The body language for the “bury the dead body” after he wins is insane. Literally so much work with the digging, the dragging the body, then getting on your hands and knees to spread the dirt… lol