Hilarious: Doumbe gets a piece of glass/wood/metal from the canvas into his toe and mark goddard stops the fight

Goddard is a self-absorbed, bone headed, no talent ass clown who could have taken a smidgen of time in a non-critical fight moment to involve the ringside physician and then make a judgement call. Instead, he tells Doumbe that he can't call a timeout and calls the fight off, giving Baki the win. Goddard is about to surpass Herb, Miragliotta and Tognoni as the worst ref in the sport. I can't stand this guy. That call was about him, not the fight.