Hilarious: Doumbe gets a piece of glass/wood/metal from the canvas into his toe and mark goddard stops the fight

This thread lol. Calm down chaps let’s all enjoy ourselves on this glorious evening.
 
Goddard is a self-absorbed, bone headed, no talent ass clown who could have taken a smidgen of time in a non-critical fight moment to involve the ringside physician and then make a judgement call. Instead, he tells Doumbe that he can't call a timeout and calls the fight off, giving Baki the win. Goddard is about to surpass Herb, Miragliotta and Tognoni as the worst ref in the sport. I can't stand this guy. That call was about him, not the fight.
 
Pechan said:
Honestly, Goddard should get a time out after this shit.

Dude is too emotional and loves being part of the fight too much.
Click to expand...

Substance Abuse said:
Goddard is a self-absorbed, bone headed, no talent ass clown who could have taken a smidgen of time in a non-critical fight moment to involve the ringside physician and then make a judgement call. Instead, he tells Doumbe that he can't call a timeout and calls the fight off, giving Baki the win. Goddard is about to surpass Herb, Miragliotta and Tognoni as the worst ref in the sport. I can't stand this guy. That call was about him, not the fight.
Click to expand...

aogiri said:
Goddard is annoying af lol. Dude always comes off agressive af like he is going to get in a fight with the fighters if they disagree with him.
Click to expand...

Goddard is a fukn goof. Can't stand him because of stuff like this.
 
UFCFantasyMVP said:
I fail to see why it's hilarious. He was just starting to gain momentum and Goddard proved again why he's the next Herb Dean.
Click to expand...

Goddard honestly is losing the plot. He seems more temperamental and unpredictable each time we see him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leviticus
Rumored Marc Goddard vs Herb Dean (who gets stopped first?) #UFC295
Replies
3
Views
337
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua
Flash11
Both a good and early stoppage?
Replies
7
Views
428
Soggust
Soggust

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,289
Messages
55,202,055
Members
174,682
Latest member
anonnrandom

Share this page

Back
Top