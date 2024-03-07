Hilarious: Doumbe gets a piece of glass/wood/metal from the canvas into his toe and mark goddard stops the fight

Cazanciocu
What's hilarious is that you can't tell the difference between a finger and a toe.
Honestly, Goddard should get a time out after this shit.
Dude is too emotional and loves being part of the fight too much.
Goddard is a self-absorbed, bone headed, no talent ass clown who could have taken a smidgen of time in a non-critical fight moment to involve the ringside physician and then make a judgement call. Instead, he tells Doumbe that he can't call a timeout and calls the fight off, giving Baki the win. Goddard is about to surpass Herb, Miragliotta and Tognoni as the worst ref in the sport. I can't stand this guy. That call was about him, not the fight.
Goddard is annoying af lol. Dude always comes off agressive af like he is going to get in a fight with the fighters if they disagree with him.
That is weird though. I mean, it looked like it could have been easily pulled out for the fight to resume. Its not like it would be a surgical process.
I fail to see why it's hilarious. He was just starting to gain momentum and Goddard proved again why he's the next Herb Dean.