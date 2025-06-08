HIIT with weight training - Need routine advice

Zyklon R
I'm currently doing HIIT 3-4 days a week consisting of bodyweight only cardio and plyometrics and want to add weights to my current routine I exercise for 45min-1hr per session
Should I incorporate weight lifting to my HIIT sessions during my routine
Should I do one before the other on training day
Or should I alternate days between the two
What do you recommend if you have any questions please ask
