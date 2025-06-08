HIIT with weight training - Need routine advice

Zyklon R

Zyklon R

Oct 25, 2009
2,436
767
I'm currently doing HIIT 3-4 days a week consisting of bodyweight only cardio and plyometrics and want to add weights to my current routine I exercise for 45min-1hr per session

Should I incorporate weight lifting to my HIIT sessions during my routine

Should I do one before the other on training day

Or should I alternate days between the two


What do you recommend if you have any questions please ask
 
Describe the HIIT you want to do.

Cuz this could turn into some hybrid crossfit shit real quick.
 
Describe the HIIT you want to do.

I already described what I do for HIIT - cardio and plyometrics

I'm looking for an effective way to incorporate weight lifting into my current HIIT routine
 
I already described what I do for HIIT - cardio and plyometrics

I would just do barbell complexes. Look up javorek complexes or if you want something heavier Han just do like 4-5 exercises and use the weakest movement for your complex starting weight.
 
