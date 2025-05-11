Highway robbery

He lost the fight when he missed weight. Took the advantage, won 1 round, and almost won the fight, but then got obliterated at the end.
Zahabi was an idiot for taking it to the ground though.
 
Zahabi scored way better in round 2 and then done way more damage and dominated for longer in round 3.

Easy win for Zahabi.

And he did it making BW vs a guy who didn't even try to make BW and just did FW instead. Aldo knew what he was doing. That's rat behavior from Aldo.

The Bum of Rio.
 
xhaydenx said:
Zahabi scored way better in round 2 and then done way more damage and dominated for longer in round 3.

Easy win for Zahabi.

And he did it making BW vs a guy who didn't even try to make BW and just did FW instead. Aldo knew what he was doing. That's rat behavior from Aldo.

The Bum of Rio.
Click to expand...
Professionally cheating.
 
KID Yamamoto said:
I had Aldo round 1 and round 3 he dropped him twice. Pretty whack cards
Click to expand...
You think Aldo won round 3 more than round 2?

It was clear Aldo 1 and 2 and opponent won the 3rd for me. But the 2nd was close enough that I don't mind Aldo getting "screwed" given how badly he missed weight.
 
I aint even pulling up this shiat card to the main fight

Then proceeding to turn that shit off if it appears to be uneventful
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,371
Messages
57,284,042
Members
175,621
Latest member
tyoh

Share this page

Back
Top