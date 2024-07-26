Highlight video of my 12th mma fight

Great job changing elevation underneath his punches when he advanced. Big fan of hitting that snatch single (the first takedown) when someone overcommits.

Kudos on the win, you definitely looked comfortable in there. Did you know much about your opponent before the fight?
 
biscuitsbrah said:
I normally post all my fight stuff in the standup forum, but since all I did was grapple this fight I guess I’ll post it here too lol

Not enough spinning kick KO's, and where is the water bag training video? My disappointment is immeasurable, and my day is ruined.
 
ChickenBrother said:
Looking good bro. D1 Biscuitsbrah is born!
Haha thanks chicken brother 🙏


RemyR said:
Thanks man.
I didn’t know much except that he liked to come forward and brawl. Game plan was to play it safe and grapple, although I think I could have struck with him more
 
