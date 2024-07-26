Highlight video of my 12th mma fight

biscuitsbrah
Nov 28, 2013
15,733
12,209
I normally post all my fight stuff in the standup forum, but since all I did was grapple this fight I guess I’ll post it here too lol
Haha thanks chicken brotherLooking good bro. D1 Biscuitsbrah is born!
Thanks man.Great job changing elevation underneath his punches when he advanced. Big fan of hitting that snatch single (the first takedown) when someone overcommits.
Kudos on the win, you definitely looked comfortable in there. Did you know much about your opponent before the fight?