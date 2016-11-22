Dragonlordxxxxx
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2009
- Messages
- 86,533
- Reaction score
- 25,297
Update: May 21, 2021
Henry Cavill in Talks to Star in Director Chad Stahelski's HIGHLANDER Reboot for Lionsgate
Filmmaker Chad Stahelski’s long-gestating Highlander reboot is getting a jolt. Henry Cavill is in talks to star in the Lionsgate film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. It is unknown what character he will play, but it is expected to be one of the film’s two leading roles.
Cavill rose to global fame playing Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel and subsequent DC films. He also has Mission: Impossible – Fallout on his résumé, as well as Netflix’s The Witcher and Enola Holmes.
Stahelski, known for John Wick, has been developing the Highlander reboot since 2016.
“I’ve been a huge fan of the original property since I saw it in high school,” Stahelski previously told THR. “Such great themes of immortality, love and identity are all wrapped up in such colorful mythology. I can’t think of a better property that gives the opportunity to create interesting characters, mythic themes and action set pieces.”
The first Highlander, released in 1986, starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings who hunted each other down in order to collect more power. Lambert played Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod, Connery portrayed Egyptian Juan Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez and Clancy was a barbarian known as the Kurgan. The film is known for the tagline “There can be only one” and spawned four sequels and three television series.
Kerry Williamson is penning the latest draft of the script. Producers on the new Highlander include Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis. Executive producers include Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen. Peter S. Davis, producer of the original Highlander, helped develop the film before his death in February at age 79.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/henry-cavill-highlander-reboot-1234957218/
_______________________________________________________
Update: November 22, 2016
JOHN WICK 2 Director Chad Stahelski to Direct HIGHLANDER Reboot
There can be only one and, in this case, it's Chad Stahelski. Stahelski, who, along with David Leitch, was the filmmaker behind John Wick, has signed on to direct the long-gestating reboot of Highlander for Lionsgate.
"I've been a huge fan of the original property since I saw it in high school," Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter. "Such great themes of immortality, love, and identity are all wrapped up in such colorful mythology. I can't think of a better property that gives the opportunity to create interesting characters, mythic themes and action set pieces."
The original Highlander starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings, hunting down one another and collecting more power. Lambert played Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod, Connery portrayed Egyptian Juan Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez and Clancy was a barbarian known as the Kurgan. The film — with its "There can be only one" catchphrase — spawned four sequels and three television series.
The Highlander reboot has been in the works since 2008 when Lionsgate-owned label Summit acquired the rights. The project has seen directors such as Justin Lin, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and Cedric Nicolas-Troyan go through its doors.
But Lionsgate never gave up on what it believes could be its next big franchise. A search for new scribes to work with Stahelski is about to get underway.
'John Wick' Director Chad Stahelski Tackling 'Highlander' Reboot (Exclusive)
Henry Cavill in Talks to Star in Director Chad Stahelski's HIGHLANDER Reboot for Lionsgate
Filmmaker Chad Stahelski’s long-gestating Highlander reboot is getting a jolt. Henry Cavill is in talks to star in the Lionsgate film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. It is unknown what character he will play, but it is expected to be one of the film’s two leading roles.
Cavill rose to global fame playing Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel and subsequent DC films. He also has Mission: Impossible – Fallout on his résumé, as well as Netflix’s The Witcher and Enola Holmes.
Stahelski, known for John Wick, has been developing the Highlander reboot since 2016.
“I’ve been a huge fan of the original property since I saw it in high school,” Stahelski previously told THR. “Such great themes of immortality, love and identity are all wrapped up in such colorful mythology. I can’t think of a better property that gives the opportunity to create interesting characters, mythic themes and action set pieces.”
The first Highlander, released in 1986, starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings who hunted each other down in order to collect more power. Lambert played Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod, Connery portrayed Egyptian Juan Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez and Clancy was a barbarian known as the Kurgan. The film is known for the tagline “There can be only one” and spawned four sequels and three television series.
Kerry Williamson is penning the latest draft of the script. Producers on the new Highlander include Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis. Executive producers include Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen. Peter S. Davis, producer of the original Highlander, helped develop the film before his death in February at age 79.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/henry-cavill-highlander-reboot-1234957218/
_______________________________________________________
Update: November 22, 2016
JOHN WICK 2 Director Chad Stahelski to Direct HIGHLANDER Reboot
There can be only one and, in this case, it's Chad Stahelski. Stahelski, who, along with David Leitch, was the filmmaker behind John Wick, has signed on to direct the long-gestating reboot of Highlander for Lionsgate.
"I've been a huge fan of the original property since I saw it in high school," Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter. "Such great themes of immortality, love, and identity are all wrapped up in such colorful mythology. I can't think of a better property that gives the opportunity to create interesting characters, mythic themes and action set pieces."
The original Highlander starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings, hunting down one another and collecting more power. Lambert played Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod, Connery portrayed Egyptian Juan Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez and Clancy was a barbarian known as the Kurgan. The film — with its "There can be only one" catchphrase — spawned four sequels and three television series.
The Highlander reboot has been in the works since 2008 when Lionsgate-owned label Summit acquired the rights. The project has seen directors such as Justin Lin, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and Cedric Nicolas-Troyan go through its doors.
But Lionsgate never gave up on what it believes could be its next big franchise. A search for new scribes to work with Stahelski is about to get underway.
'John Wick' Director Chad Stahelski Tackling 'Highlander' Reboot (Exclusive)