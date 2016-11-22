JOHN WICK 2 Director Chad Stahelski to Direct HIGHLANDER Reboot

There can be only one and, in this case, it's Chad Stahelski. Stahelski, who, along with David Leitch, was the filmmaker behindhas signed on to direct the long-gestating reboot offor Lionsgate."I've been a huge fan of the original property since I saw it in high school," Stahelski told. "Such great themes of immortality, love, and identity are all wrapped up in such colorful mythology. I can't think of a better property that gives the opportunity to create interesting characters, mythic themes and action set pieces."The originalstarred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings, hunting down one another and collecting more power. Lambert played Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod, Connery portrayed Egyptian Juan Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez and Clancy was a barbarian known as the Kurgan. The film — with its "There can be only one" catchphrase — spawned four sequels and three television series.Thereboot has been in the works since 2008 when Lionsgate-owned label Summit acquired the rights. The project has seen directors such as Justin Lin, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and Cedric Nicolas-Troyan go through its doors.But Lionsgate never gave up on what it believes could be its next big franchise. A search for new scribes to work with Stahelski is about to get underway.