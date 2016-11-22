  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies HIGHLANDER Starring Henry Cavill (Dave Bautista to Play the Villain, post #137; Russell Crowe Joins Cast, post #110)

Update: May 21, 2021

Henry Cavill in Talks to Star in Director Chad Stahelski's HIGHLANDER Reboot for Lionsgate

6NVPGPb.jpg


Filmmaker Chad Stahelski’s long-gestating Highlander reboot is getting a jolt. Henry Cavill is in talks to star in the Lionsgate film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. It is unknown what character he will play, but it is expected to be one of the film’s two leading roles.

Cavill rose to global fame playing Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel and subsequent DC films. He also has Mission: Impossible – Fallout on his résumé, as well as Netflix’s The Witcher and Enola Holmes.

Stahelski, known for John Wick, has been developing the Highlander reboot since 2016.

“I’ve been a huge fan of the original property since I saw it in high school,” Stahelski previously told THR. “Such great themes of immortality, love and identity are all wrapped up in such colorful mythology. I can’t think of a better property that gives the opportunity to create interesting characters, mythic themes and action set pieces.”

The first Highlander, released in 1986, starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings who hunted each other down in order to collect more power. Lambert played Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod, Connery portrayed Egyptian Juan Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez and Clancy was a barbarian known as the Kurgan. The film is known for the tagline “There can be only one” and spawned four sequels and three television series.

Kerry Williamson is penning the latest draft of the script. Producers on the new Highlander include Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis. Executive producers include Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen. Peter S. Davis, producer of the original Highlander, helped develop the film before his death in February at age 79.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/henry-cavill-highlander-reboot-1234957218/
Update: November 22, 2016

JOHN WICK 2 Director Chad Stahelski to Direct HIGHLANDER Reboot

0AItU4Y.jpg


There can be only one and, in this case, it's Chad Stahelski. Stahelski, who, along with David Leitch, was the filmmaker behind John Wick, has signed on to direct the long-gestating reboot of Highlander for Lionsgate.

"I've been a huge fan of the original property since I saw it in high school," Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter. "Such great themes of immortality, love, and identity are all wrapped up in such colorful mythology. I can't think of a better property that gives the opportunity to create interesting characters, mythic themes and action set pieces."

The original Highlander starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings, hunting down one another and collecting more power. Lambert played Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod, Connery portrayed Egyptian Juan Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez and Clancy was a barbarian known as the Kurgan. The film — with its "There can be only one" catchphrase — spawned four sequels and three television series.

The Highlander reboot has been in the works since 2008 when Lionsgate-owned label Summit acquired the rights. The project has seen directors such as Justin Lin, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and Cedric Nicolas-Troyan go through its doors.

But Lionsgate never gave up on what it believes could be its next big franchise. A search for new scribes to work with Stahelski is about to get underway.

'John Wick' Director Chad Stahelski Tackling 'Highlander' Reboot (Exclusive)
 
was watching this again the other day and brought back fond memories, and I was thinking a reboot may not be all that bad (hopefully)

heard that tom hardy was up for the lead with batista as kurgan, but dunno if that's still the case
 
heres looking at another reboot that'll suck. damn.
 
It's almost impossible to capture the campy b-movie amazingness of the original.


On the flip side, it's equally, if not more so, difficult to repeat the pure shittiness of the sequel.

And so we wait...
 
Just make this like directors cut of Kingdom of Heaven or something. No need to copy original word for word, or try to reclaim same style. Just make it your own.
 
John Wick was a lot of fun, but Duncan McCloud doesn't go around shooting people in the face by the roomful.





Or does he?
 
Screwtape73 said:
John Wick was a lot of fun, but Duncan McCloud doesn't go around shooting people in the face by the roomful.





Or does he?
Click to expand...

I sure he has plenty of firearms experience. He has fought in many different wars. And he was not born until the age of firearms.
 
Anung Un Rama said:
It's almost impossible to capture the campy b-movie amazingness of the original.


On the flip side, it's equally, if not more so, difficult to repeat the pure shittiness of the sequel.

And so we wait...
Click to expand...
If by "campy b-movie amazingness" you mean "best fucking movie ever, in the history of cinema", then yes. I agree.
 
irish_thug said:
If by "campy b-movie amazingness" you mean "best fucking movie ever, in the history of cinema", then yes. I agree.
Click to expand...
That was the correct translation. I didn't know you spoke Ancient Hyperborean
 
I generally dislike the trend of endless sequels and reboots/relaunches/remakes, but Highlander coming back is something I can get on board with if you get the right production team and actors involved.

Filmmakers behind John Wick already sounds promising.
 
Anung Un Rama said:
It's almost impossible to capture the campy b-movie amazingness of the original.


On the flip side, it's equally, if not more so, difficult to repeat the pure shittiness of the sequel.

And so we wait...
Click to expand...
The awesomeness of the soundtrack will be, unfortunately, truly impossible to recreate unless they simply reuse the original.
 
Will it have Queen on the soundtrack? If so, great. If not, fuck them and fuck their future efforts.
 
Obligatory . .... " There Can Be Only one "
 
Maybe lets not remake this.

Though I kind of wish they remastered movies like they do with classic video games, where the characters and the acting are retained but the "graphics" are updated.
 
Did anybody see that Highlander anime from about 10 years ago? It was probably the best Highlander movie other than the original. Not saying much, given its competition, but it was all right.
 
