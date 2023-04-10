Movies Highlander (1986) is an underated movie

well probably not but I was rewatching this a while ago and thought the cinematography was exceptional. i can't find the scene but there's a scene Ramirez is knocked down in sparring and his Katana appears to be sticking into him from the side. It's a form of foreshadowing I didn't notice at the time. The actors have unsuitable weird accents which I always thought was strange but makes a hell of a lot more sense when you remember they are immortal and likely wouldn't adopt standard accents anyway. Mcleod's accent pretty much sounds like what you'd expect a world travelling immortal to sound like. The whole look and design of Ramirez also looks like a dude who just stopped giving a shit. On top of that you have the soundtrack and the scenery/coloring is very well shot

Highlander%202.jpg
 
One of my favourite 80s action movies. Connery was only there 3 days which is why they filmed so many close ups of him to be put in later. It still annoys me the way his character Ramirez didn't follow up on The Kurgan when he had him in big trouble. Kind of like Diaz v Edwards or Thiago Silva v Shadface. Just stands there saying yes. A lot of it doesn't make much sense (like not killing someone on holy ground as if the kurgan would give a shit. Also if there can only be one ultimately he would have had to kill his friends anyway or vice versa so why they didn't do it straight away is ???) Love the soundtrack as well. If you haven't seen the sequels I can highly recommend not bothering as they are all utter rubbish.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Who wants to live forevaaaaaaaahhhhh!?!
Queen enhances that movie immeasurably.

But yeah, pretty awesome 80s action film. I mean in multiple aspects- conceptually, it’s a pretty great premise. Awesome villain performance from the great Clancy Brown. Always cool to see Connery and Lambert was cool, too.
 
ufcfan4 said:
Queen enhances that movie immeasurably.

But yeah, pretty awesome 80s action film. I mean in multiple aspects- conceptually, it’s a pretty great premise. Awesome villain performance from the great Clancy Brown. Always cool to see Connery and Lambert was cool, too.
It’s one concept that could have an amazing expanded “universe” of characters.

I looked up if there were any novels but the one I saw didn’t look great.

The Lore of Highlander and the first movie are phenomenal though. The sequel? Not so much. Let’s pretend like that isn’t canon.
 
ufcfan4 said:
Queen enhances that movie immeasurably.

But yeah, pretty awesome 80s action film. I mean in multiple aspects- conceptually, it’s a pretty great premise. Awesome villain performance from the great Clancy Brown. Always cool to see Connery and Lambert was cool, too.
Really I think its a film that should be a total mess, mixing a fantasy film with a police investigation with a tone thats half serious half MTV era rock opera(actually financed by EMI not Hollywood as well) but somehow it all works.

I think its easy to see why nothing in the franchise that followed could feel quite the same.
 
ufcfan4 said:
Queen enhances that movie immeasurably.

But yeah, pretty awesome 80s action film. I mean in multiple aspects- conceptually, it’s a pretty great premise. Awesome villain performance from the great Clancy Brown. Always cool to see Connery and Lambert was cool, too.
Because of the Queen soundtrack the great Michael Kamen score often gets overlooked.

 
I watched all of it recently. One was good. The second part made no sense. Part 3 was bad. End game made no sense either but they had the TV highlander and movie highlander collab. The anime was good but it ended up being a dead end. It is more like Fist of the North star than highlander.
 
NoSmilez said:
I watched all of it recently. One was good. The second part made no sense. Part 3 was bad. End game made no sense either but they had the TV highlander and movie highlander collab. The anime was good but it ended up being a dead end. It is more like Fist of the North star than highlander.
So basically, it’s just the first one and stop.
 
Latest posts

