One of my favourite 80s action movies. Connery was only there 3 days which is why they filmed so many close ups of him to be put in later. It still annoys me the way his character Ramirez didn't follow up on The Kurgan when he had him in big trouble. Kind of like Diaz v Edwards or Thiago Silva v Shadface. Just stands there saying yes. A lot of it doesn't make much sense (like not killing someone on holy ground as if the kurgan would give a shit. Also if there can only be one ultimately he would have had to kill his friends anyway or vice versa so why they didn't do it straight away is ???) Love the soundtrack as well. If you haven't seen the sequels I can highly recommend not bothering as they are all utter rubbish.