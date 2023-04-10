PBAC
well probably not but I was rewatching this a while ago and thought the cinematography was exceptional. i can't find the scene but there's a scene Ramirez is knocked down in sparring and his Katana appears to be sticking into him from the side. It's a form of foreshadowing I didn't notice at the time. The actors have unsuitable weird accents which I always thought was strange but makes a hell of a lot more sense when you remember they are immortal and likely wouldn't adopt standard accents anyway. Mcleod's accent pretty much sounds like what you'd expect a world travelling immortal to sound like. The whole look and design of Ramirez also looks like a dude who just stopped giving a shit. On top of that you have the soundtrack and the scenery/coloring is very well shot