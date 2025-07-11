One love, One heartLet's get together and feel all right

Hear the children crying (One Love)

Hear the children crying (One Heart)

Sayin' give thanks and praise to the Lord and I will feel all right

Sayin' let's get together and feel all right



Let them all pass all their dirty remarks (One Love)

There is one question I'd really love to ask (One Heart)

Is there a place for the hopeless sinner

Who has hurt all mankind just to save his own?

Believe me One Love, One HeartLet's get together and feel all right



As it was in the beginning (One Love)

So shall it be in the end (One Heart)

Give thanks and praise to the Lord and I will feel all right

One more thingLet's get together to fight this Holy Armageddon (One Love)



So when the Man comes there will be no no doom (One Song)

Have pity on those whose chances grove thinner

There ain't no hiding place from the Father of Creation





