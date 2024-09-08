Hideo Tokoro Appreciation Thread

I feel like Tokoro is an absolute legend with a 20+ year career full of ups and downs that deserves to be celebrated. Always exciting, win or lose. Never reached the greatest heights, but always remained competitive, and fought like a motherfucker. May have fought his last fight in July, and won decisively at 47 years old. He's a legend and deserves his flowers.

Share your favorite Tokoro memories.

1725776386501.png
 
