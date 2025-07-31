I've had symptoms of groin pull/hernia for well over a decade and it sucks. I also have pretty bad acid reflux which is now making me think maybe it's all connected. I go through huge bottle of TUMS/calcium pills quite fast.





Try injecting BPC157+TB500+GHK-cu 1mg of each per day for several months helps a lot with all sorts of chronic injuries. You can try BPC157 arginate pills but the results if any will be more limited. TB500 needs to be injected. GHK-cu is great for inflammation, skin, etc as well as acts as an injury marker so if you use it, inject close to the injury site.



I also injected ipamorelin and cjc1295 which are HGH secretagogues but their effects were maybe more in line with just getting more restful sleep. Some people take them for weight loss but I got absolutely nothing as far as that. I've also tried oxytocin which is said to be very anabolic when injected but I didn't notice much of anything from it.





As far as trainining I'd focus on conditioning or endurance based workouts and rep ranges. You can build decent muscle and strength even with 20-30 rep ranges which should help keep weight lighter.