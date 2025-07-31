MMA Maine-iac
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2008
- Messages
- 8,598
- Reaction score
- 2,447
The title is me being dramatic
I'm wondering if any of you lifting bros have ever had to deal with a hiatal hernia? If so, how did you handle your strength and conditioning training?
I've had this thing for years, but now it's bulging and visible. It's not to the point of surgery yet, but if I don't dial back it might end up there. My doctor advised me to quit lifting heavy, and my wife told me to quit lifting heavy. In essence no heavy squats, deadlifts, OHP, no Valsalva breathing technique, very little core movements, or anything that aggravates the area. Essentially, don't train how I love to train.
I'll admit it sucks. There are some videos on YouTube of how to "fix" it, but call me a skeptic. The only thing that's given me any idea of how I might still be able to train is ChatGPT, and well, yeah.
Thanksfor listening to a grown man cry.
