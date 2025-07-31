  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Pain/Rehab Hiatal Hernia and Life After Strength Training :(

MMA Maine-iac

MMA Maine-iac

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jun 19, 2008
Messages
8,598
Reaction score
2,447
The title is me being dramatic :p

I'm wondering if any of you lifting bros have ever had to deal with a hiatal hernia? If so, how did you handle your strength and conditioning training?

I've had this thing for years, but now it's bulging and visible. It's not to the point of surgery yet, but if I don't dial back it might end up there. My doctor advised me to quit lifting heavy, and my wife told me to quit lifting heavy. In essence no heavy squats, deadlifts, OHP, no Valsalva breathing technique, very little core movements, or anything that aggravates the area. Essentially, don't train how I love to train.

I'll admit it sucks. There are some videos on YouTube of how to "fix" it, but call me a skeptic. The only thing that's given me any idea of how I might still be able to train is ChatGPT, and well, yeah.

Thanksfor listening to a grown man cry.
 
MMA Maine-iac said:
The title is me being dramatic :p

I'm wondering if any of you lifting bros have ever had to deal with a hiatal hernia? If so, how did you handle your strength and conditioning training?

I've had this thing for years, but now it's bulging and visible. It's not to the point of surgery yet, but if I don't dial back it might end up there. My doctor advised me to quit lifting heavy, and my wife told me to quit lifting heavy. In essence no heavy squats, deadlifts, OHP, no Valsalva breathing technique, very little core movements, or anything that aggravates the area. Essentially, don't train how I love to train.

I'll admit it sucks. There are some videos on YouTube of how to "fix" it, but call me a skeptic. The only thing that's given me any idea of how I might still be able to train is ChatGPT, and well, yeah.

Thanksfor listening to a grown man cry.
Click to expand...
Just goo get the surgery man.
 
One of my wife's coworkers got it surgically repaired last year.

Put a stop to ten years of GERD.
 
shunyata said:
One of my wife's coworkers got it surgically repaired last year.

Put a stop to ten years of GERD.
Click to expand...
GERD sucks. I'm pretty sure I'll eventually get the surgery. Right now they don't want to do anything because my symptoms aren't all that bad. I've been able to reduce acid reflux with some diet changes and a wedge pillow.
 
MMA Maine-iac said:
The title is me being dramatic :p

I'm wondering if any of you lifting bros have ever had to deal with a hiatal hernia? If so, how did you handle your strength and conditioning training?

I've had this thing for years, but now it's bulging and visible. It's not to the point of surgery yet, but if I don't dial back it might end up there. My doctor advised me to quit lifting heavy, and my wife told me to quit lifting heavy. In essence no heavy squats, deadlifts, OHP, no Valsalva breathing technique, very little core movements, or anything that aggravates the area. Essentially, don't train how I love to train.

I'll admit it sucks. There are some videos on YouTube of how to "fix" it, but call me a skeptic. The only thing that's given me any idea of how I might still be able to train is ChatGPT, and well, yeah.

Thanksfor listening to a grown man cry.
Click to expand...

MMA Maine-iac said:
GERD sucks. I'm pretty sure I'll eventually get the surgery. Right now they don't want to do anything because my symptoms aren't all that bad. I've been able to reduce acid reflux with some diet changes and a wedge pillow.
Click to expand...

I've had symptoms of groin pull/hernia for well over a decade and it sucks. I also have pretty bad acid reflux which is now making me think maybe it's all connected. I go through huge bottle of TUMS/calcium pills quite fast.


Try injecting BPC157+TB500+GHK-cu 1mg of each per day for several months helps a lot with all sorts of chronic injuries. You can try BPC157 arginate pills but the results if any will be more limited. TB500 needs to be injected. GHK-cu is great for inflammation, skin, etc as well as acts as an injury marker so if you use it, inject close to the injury site.

I also injected ipamorelin and cjc1295 which are HGH secretagogues but their effects were maybe more in line with just getting more restful sleep. Some people take them for weight loss but I got absolutely nothing as far as that. I've also tried oxytocin which is said to be very anabolic when injected but I didn't notice much of anything from it.


As far as trainining I'd focus on conditioning or endurance based workouts and rep ranges. You can build decent muscle and strength even with 20-30 rep ranges which should help keep weight lighter.
 
Last edited:
DEVILsSON said:
I've had symptoms of groin pull/hernia for well over a decade and it sucks. I also have pretty bad acid reflux which is now making me think maybe it's all connected. I go through huge bottle of TUMS/calcium pills quite fast.


Try injecting BPC157+TB500+GHK-cu 1mg of each per day for several months helps a lot with all sorts of chronic injuries. You can try BPC157 arginate pills but the results if any will be more limited. TB500 needs to be injected. GHK-cu is great for inflammation, skin, etc as well as acts as an injury marker so if you use it, inject close to the injury site.

I also injected ipamorelin and cjc1295 which are HGH secretagogues but their effects were maybe more in line with just getting more restful sleep. Some people take them for weight loss but I got absolutely nothing as far as that. I've also tried oxytocin which is said to be very anabolic when injected but I didn't notice much of anything from it.


As far as trainining I'd focus on conditioning or endurance based workouts and rep ranges. You can build decent muscle and strength even with 20-30 rep ranges which should help keep weight lighter.
Click to expand...
You do 1mg of each? I got my bpc and tb through marek health and they had me taking only 300mcg daily. I recently doubled it so 300 morning and night due to seeing no improvements after one vial. But I really need to get my ruptured Achilles strong in the next two weeks for when I get back into regular shoes, maybe I should up the dose to 1mg. What do you think if you don’t mind me asking, you seem very knowledgeable about these peptides
 
Smato_rules said:
You do 1mg of each? I got my bpc and tb through marek health and they had me taking only 300mcg daily. I recently doubled it so 300 morning and night due to seeing no improvements after one vial. But I really need to get my ruptured Achilles strong in the next two weeks for when I get back into regular shoes, maybe I should up the dose to 1mg. What do you think if you don’t mind me asking, you seem very knowledgeable about these peptides
Click to expand...


Yes you are taking the lower end of the effective dose however it varies significantly based on weight, your individual physiology, etc.

I had only moderate improvement at 0.5mg and needed 1mg once or twice per day for optimal results. For reference I am around 100kg.

You can try 1mg once or twice per day to see if it helps. I know there's an urge to use less so it lasts longer but unfortunately that backfires by not providing maximal benefits.
 
DEVILsSON said:
I've had symptoms of groin pull/hernia for well over a decade and it sucks. I also have pretty bad acid reflux which is now making me think maybe it's all connected. I go through huge bottle of TUMS/calcium pills quite fast.
Click to expand...

Bruh
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,678
Messages
57,678,229
Members
175,803
Latest member
thekiddak

Share this page

Back
Top