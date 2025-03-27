Opinion HHS wastes gov money funding a long-discredited researcher and vaccine skeptic who will conduct a government study on whether vaccines cause autism.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2025/03/25/vaccine-skeptic-hhs-rfk-immunization-autism/

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/measles/...ure-hhs-names-geier-study-autism-and-vaccines

"A vaccine skeptic who has long promoted false claims about the connection between immunizations and autism has been tapped by the federal government to conduct a critical study of possible links between the two, according to current and former federal health officials."

"The Department of Health and Human Services has hired David Geier to conduct the analysis, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. Geier and his father, Mark Geier, have published papers claiming vaccines increase the risk of autism, a theory that has been studied for decades and scientifically debunked."

"
Geier, who has been disciplined for practicing medicine without a license, has long claimed vaccines cause autism, and has published several papers with his father, physician Mark Geier, on the topic.

David Geier does not have a medical degree or any advanced science degree."
Both David Geier and his father have had to pull research papers they've published for falsification of data. Additionally, the father Mark Geier had his medical license revoked for exploration of his autistic patients.

This is a disgustingly transparent ploy to push false anti vaccine narrative at the expense of tax payers money.
 
There's no harm in studying it. If they end up wrong, oh well. We've had our money wasted on shit research before.
 
AWilder said:
Would you go get medical treatment from someone who isn't a doctor?
That's not the same as a researcher compiling medical research
Rational Poster said:
Do you think maybe we could use actual scientists to study it and not long discredited grifters?
He can pay for consulting, and outsource it to scientists. Similar to how bill gates operated during covid.
 
Captain Tenneal said:
That's not the same as a researcher compiling medical research

He can pay for consulting, and outsource it to scientists. Similar to how bill gates operated during covid.
Yeah let's give the guy money who practiced medicine without a license and scammed people with bogus medical treatments and preyed on desperate parents looking for anything to cure their children's autism. Great look.
 
AWilder said:
Yeah let's give the guy money who practiced medicine without a license and scammed people with bogus medical treatments and preyed on desperate parents looking for anything to cure their children's autism. Great look.
And if he's wrong, it should be fairly obvious right?
 
Captain Tenneal said:
There's no harm in studying it. If they end up wrong, oh well. We've had our money wasted on shit research before.
They literally have multiple instances of falsification of research and medical malpractice. There is so much harm in funding this its not even funny
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
They literally have multiple instances of falsification of research and medical malpractice. There is so much harm in funding this its not even funny
Alright, I guess if the assumption is that he is just going to falsify all the research I can understand your concern

Where was this skepticism 4 years ago
Lycandroid said:
something has to be done about the explosion in Autism, looking into this is not a waste of money
It has been proven a thousands times over to have nothing to do with vaccines. And paying a man who has on multiple occasions been proven of fraudulent research and medical malpractice is absolutely a waste.
 
Should come back as safe. What’s the issue? My pussy hurts isn’t an argument.
 
