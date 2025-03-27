GreatSaintGuillotine
You may not like what I say but it's the truth.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2025/03/25/vaccine-skeptic-hhs-rfk-immunization-autism/
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/measles/...ure-hhs-names-geier-study-autism-and-vaccines
"A vaccine skeptic who has long promoted false claims about the connection between immunizations and autism has been tapped by the federal government to conduct a critical study of possible links between the two, according to current and former federal health officials."
"The Department of Health and Human Services has hired David Geier to conduct the analysis, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. Geier and his father, Mark Geier, have published papers claiming vaccines increase the risk of autism, a theory that has been studied for decades and scientifically debunked."
"
Geier, who has been disciplined for practicing medicine without a license, has long claimed vaccines cause autism, and has published several papers with his father, physician Mark Geier, on the topic.
David Geier does not have a medical degree or any advanced science degree."
___________________________________
Both David Geier and his father have had to pull research papers they've published for falsification of data. Additionally, the father Mark Geier had his medical license revoked for exploration of his autistic patients.
This is a disgustingly transparent ploy to push false anti vaccine narrative at the expense of tax payers money.
