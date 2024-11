It's colder than a dogfuck in here dude. I was thinking break some shit up and start a fucking fire, and then this cat is playing around my feet. I don't have a cat. I can't see shit. ...and a then a 70s van pulls away but with generic no aoogahhh, and after lighting a lighter, a cave comes into view,. Kato? Nothing against home, they say that's where the heart is, but the heart is some elsewhere, home is where it smells like you you just can't smell it.