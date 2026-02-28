Social Hey Sherbros, It's Been Real - Monday I Have a Date with the Grim Reaper

Not a joke or being stupid. I know this isn't really a WR thread, but I stopped posting in the heavies years ago and never frequented the mulberry or whatever that place is.

I know most here probably don't know me, as I stopped putting in a sincere effort to go tit for tat many years ago, but I figured I should at least say goodbye. I know I was caustic towards the end of my career here, but sincerely, I don't want anyone to take anything personally. IRL I'm a pretty easy goin guy, and I'm confident that I could sit do
 
Not a joke or being stupid. I know this isn't really a WR thread, but I stopped posting in the heavies years ago and never frequented the mulberry or whatever that place is.

I know most here probably don't know me, as I stopped putting in a sincere effort to go tit for tat many years ago, but I figured I should at least say goodbye. I know I was caustic towards the end of my career here, but sincerely, I don't want anyone to take anything personally. IRL I'm a pretty easy goin guy, and I'm confident that I could sit do
what do you mean? like you're going for a risky medical procedure? whatever is man, gl.
 
Sherbro if you've planned on a date for suicide then please understand that it's still not too late and there are other options and although we can all be a bunch of dicks I'm sure I speak for the whole war room when I say we're here for you.

If it's an illness that's reaching it's end then my condolences and I hope you party eternally with the JBG.
 
Sorry about that Sherbro, what's causing that?

Can we do anything to help ?
 
