All of this was always been about nothing more than the fact that you lot wanted to be able to talk about how you wanted to talk about how much you wanted to throw rocks at queer people, or spout off the "14 words" without reprisal. None of you have a single fucking thing to say about ICE rounding up pro-Palestinian protesters, or Elon silencing anti-Erdogan voices on xitter. Just admit that you want a megaphone to amplify your own bigotry, and to silence dissent. It's not like I'll lose any respect for you. I can't lose something I've never had.
