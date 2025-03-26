Opinion Hey, Reich-wingers, can you just admit that it was never about "free speech"?

Daverisimo

Daverisimo

no gods no masters
@Black
Joined
Dec 23, 2008
Messages
5,144
Reaction score
2,813
All of this was always been about nothing more than the fact that you lot wanted to be able to talk about how you wanted to talk about how much you wanted to throw rocks at queer people, or spout off the "14 words" without reprisal. None of you have a single fucking thing to say about ICE rounding up pro-Palestinian protesters, or Elon silencing anti-Erdogan voices on xitter. Just admit that you want a megaphone to amplify your own bigotry, and to silence dissent. It's not like I'll lose any respect for you. I can't lose something I've never had.
 
Last edited:
Man I thought the libs were annoying and whiny but these MAGAs are snowflakes and butthurt too. Going crazy and outraged at that Jasmine lady for making fun of Govenor Hot Wheels.

Legalize comedy!
 
RemyR said:
What the hell are you even talking about?
Click to expand...
Sorry, I didn't realize that you had a sub-room temperature IQ. The typical refrain from right wingers any time they received any pushback for saying anything racist, or sexist, or queerphobic, has been "MUH FREEZE PEACH!" Obviously, anyone with any number of functional braincells numbering at least in the double digits knew that this was always bullshit, but plenty of people were fooled. Now that we're clearly seeing actual attacks on free speech from the right, I'm just hoping that I can elicit some modicum of honesty from these people. I mean, I know I probably won't, but it's worth a try, no?
 
Daverisimo said:
Histrionic screeching
Click to expand...

See:

Anewt said:
Heres the actual laws regarding it if anyones interested.




The Supreme Court has said that the First Amendment applies to noncitizens in the United States when it comes to criminal and civil penalties. But those protections don’t necessarily apply to deportations, the court has found. The federal government has nearly absolute power over immigration, including its ability to deport noncitizens; it gets to decide who comes and then stays in this country, potentially at the expense of constitutional rights.

In 1952, for example, the Supreme Court ruled that the government could deport immigrants for Communist Party membership without violating the First Amendment.

More specifically, administration officials cite a 1952 statute that lets the government deport immigrants, even green-card holders, for views that hamper U.S. foreign policy. The administration says that Khalil and others supported Hamas and Hezbollah, designated terrorist groups. That supposed support seems to be limited to the immigrants’ advocacy — social media posts, fliers, protests, attendance at a Hezbollah leader’s funeral. The government has not accused them of sending money or other assistance to those groups. It says that speech is enough to justify deportation
Click to expand...
 
So there's like this orange guy that's becoming a tyrant. He's authoritarian. He's doing so much bad stuff. He's snatching my peoples up, deporting them to El Salvador. He's the head of the government. I have a plan: We're going to ban free speech. That's right, we won't be allowed to say anything we want anymore. The orange guy's government, and the tech bros who are all, like, friends or donors for him or whatever, they're the ones who'll get to decide what we can say or not. This is how we win.
 
Daverisimo said:
Sorry, I didn't realize that you had a sub-room temperature IQ. The typical refrain from right wingers any time they received any pushback for saying anything racist, or sexist, or queerphobic, has been "MUH FREEZE PEACH!" Obviously, anyone with any number of functional braincells numbering at least in the double digits knew that this was always bullshit, but plenty of people were fooled. Now that we're clearly seeing actual attacks on free speech from the right, I'm just hoping that I can elicit some modicum of honesty from these people. I mean, I know I probably won't, but it's worth a try, no?
Click to expand...
LOL @ "queerphobic".

You guys and your obsession with the word "phobia".

princess-bride-you-keep-using-that-word.gif
 
Daverisimo said:
Sorry, I didn't realize that you had a sub-room temperature IQ. The typical refrain from right wingers any time they received any pushback for saying anything racist, or sexist, or queerphobic, has been "MUH FREEZE PEACH!" Obviously, anyone with any number of functional braincells numbering at least in the double digits knew that this was always bullshit, but plenty of people were fooled. Now that we're clearly seeing actual attacks on free speech from the right, I'm just hoping that I can elicit some modicum of honesty from these people. I mean, I know I probably won't, but it's worth a try, no?
Click to expand...

As an independent voter, I read comments like this and find it amusing the democrats are so shocked that they lost the election so badly and are sitting a 27% approval rating. That's the lowest it has ever been for the party. The party was actually more popular with country when they supported slavery. Let that sink in.

Try acting like an adult and maybe you might garner some respect with the rest of the country. Or you know, double down and call everyone who disagrees Nazis. That's working out real well for you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,246
Messages
57,084,427
Members
175,532
Latest member
Hhyton

Share this page

Back
Top