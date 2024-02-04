Hey! .... It's my birthday.... in the Fall. I would like as present some Genius

Drunken Meat Fist
Veni Veni Veni
Senior Administrator
- Joined
- Dec 18, 2001
- Messages
- 44,165
- Reaction score
- 5,518
To help me push Maya Deren to viral recognition. Muses don't die, there's some one out there way beyond me that will do better and do big things. "Amateurs"
I wouldn't hijack an Oscar moment, in my history you know me, I'm not feeling impending doom, but I got a check up and that scares everyone. Bruce Lewis went to Lamb Chop (sherry lewis) how do you spell bruce louis, nothing looks right.
Man, let's not forget Bruce, I'm kinda fucking resentful of the family posting clips of him swattting candles and hopping around. I know it's an update and there's love, but don't do that to me.
I wouldn't hijack an Oscar moment, in my history you know me, I'm not feeling impending doom, but I got a check up and that scares everyone. Bruce Lewis went to Lamb Chop (sherry lewis) how do you spell bruce louis, nothing looks right.
Man, let's not forget Bruce, I'm kinda fucking resentful of the family posting clips of him swattting candles and hopping around. I know it's an update and there's love, but don't do that to me.