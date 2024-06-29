Hey guys time to answer a quiz

Official
OT Newcomer of the Year 2017 Nominee
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 21, 2016
- Messages
- 1,511
- Reaction score
- 517
everyone always says that women can't play men sports cause they aren't good enough.
But what if a TWELVE foot tall women who was for some reason super athletic and not just like a giraffe that looks like her legs might snap in half. She's real strong but still a woman so consider that. Would she do ok in the NBA? She's got to, right? Like she could hold the ball above her head and no-one could reach it. fuck off.
