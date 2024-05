1st time I got carded was for saying Jon Jones was a piece of shit fake Christian after he was in some Bud Light ad not long after being in a drunken driving accident where he hit a light pole with 2 women that weren't his baby momma in the car with him. This was also after he bragged about ratting out potheads in the past. He subsequently went on to commit 2 more DUIs including a hit and run on a pregnant woman, commit domestic violence, fail multiple drug tests for steroids/coke, so I do feel validated.



But yeah you can essentially say almost anything about a fighter now, the only recourse is maybe getting bombarded by their nuthuggers if the fighter is popular.