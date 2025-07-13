There is a fair point of debate brought up at the end by DC and echo'd by Sanko...clearly Teixeira grabbed he cage while getting up. So what do you do?



If you call a halt to the fight to warn or take a point, you deny Lewis the opportunity to finish, and even that short time of recovery can make a huge difference.



If you just shout a warning without interrupting the flow of the fight, then you have essentially sanctioned cheating to get out of a very bad situation.



So the 'least bad' situation is to call the fight because if Teixeira didn't grab the fence while getting up, there is a greater likelihood Lewis would have hurt him more, possibly even finished.



Shit situation, no matter how you slice it...but if someone is going to gett the shaft, then it should be the guy who was knocked down and grabbed the cage to get up.