Media Herzog WTF...robbed both Lewis & Texeira

Great stoppage, Tallison was so concussed that he attacked the ref thinking he was Lewis.
 
Robbed of a fight but made bunch of Lewis fans happy. I think the thought process of the ref was stopping the fight because of the fence grab which seems kinda of wrong.
 
LOL at robbed Lewis.. sure buddy he seems very disappointed
 
Blastbeat said:
i counted 18 punches in a row landed while not doing anything to defend himself
it was a weird stoppage but i am ok with it
Click to expand...
Acceptable stoppage 2-3 seconds prior. But the timing of it, when the guy gets up and turns to face his opponent is just bad. What else do you expect from the guy?
 
He was good until he put his hands on the ref, they're gonna call that
 
Lewis is 40. He's not trying to build legacy here. He wants to cash that win bonus.

Bad stoppage though.
 
There is a fair point of debate brought up at the end by DC and echo'd by Sanko...clearly Teixeira grabbed he cage while getting up. So what do you do?

If you call a halt to the fight to warn or take a point, you deny Lewis the opportunity to finish, and even that short time of recovery can make a huge difference.

If you just shout a warning without interrupting the flow of the fight, then you have essentially sanctioned cheating to get out of a very bad situation.

So the 'least bad' situation is to call the fight because if Teixeira didn't grab the fence while getting up, there is a greater likelihood Lewis would have hurt him more, possibly even finished.

Shit situation, no matter how you slice it...but if someone is going to gett the shaft, then it should be the guy who was knocked down and grabbed the cage to get up.
 
Sherdog is the place where people like to call everyone a casual but don't know a thing about the sport. This isn't a fight to the death.
 
Slow brain thread. He climbed the cage like spiderman and assaulted the ref stepping in presumably to address the fence grab. You dufuses are like, “Why did they stop the fight??? I can’t make this up
 
sdpdude9 said:
Acceptable stoppage 2-3 seconds prior. But the timing of it, when the guy gets up and turns to face his opponent is just bad. What else do you expect from the guy?
Click to expand...
yeah it was bizarre, not a well timed stoppage. Texeira did pull himself up with the fence which isnt legal and that made it even weirder
 
Kind of a bad stoppage but texiera literally had to grab two hands of fence to pull himself up. He wasn't getting up without that.
 
If herzog is not coaching fighters, he's robbing them of a chance to come back after a few hard shots.
 
