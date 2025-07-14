News Herzog changes tune, says stoppage was premature

bloodyelbow.com

UFC Nashville referee reaches new conclusion after reliving controversial Derrick Lewis stoppage

'Big' John McCarthy spoke with referee Jason Herzog following his main event stoppage at UFC Nashville.
On the Weighing In Podcast, legendary MMA referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy says he had a phone call with Jason Herzog following the main event, getting his thoughts on the stoppage.

“He goes, John, when he got hit, he went down,” McCarthy said.

“[Herzog] goes, I saw him trying to move. I was looking at the shots that that Lewis was throwing. I saw that a couple of them missed. Then, I saw that there was one that was decent, then there was a huge one. Then, he made a sound off of it and it was one of those that’s like, oh, I’ve gotta really think about stopping this.

“He says, and I started to come in, and that’s about the time he’s climbing the fence, and I thought [Teixeira] was more hurt than he actually was. “He goes, so I would say it was a little bit early


At least he can admit his mistakes
 
It was in the heat of the moment. Teixeira was grabbing the fence.

Good to see he is willing to talk about it.
 
Herzog would have been a hero if he called a halt, issued a quick warning, and restored position for Lewis by putting Teixeira back down on one knee, facing the fence.
 
Herzog is wrong so says my Black Beast to win in under 60 seconds bet.
 
It goes a long way when the referees come out and explain their POV, even if I disagree with it.
 
