UFC Nashville referee reaches new conclusion after reliving controversial Derrick Lewis stoppage
'Big' John McCarthy spoke with referee Jason Herzog following his main event stoppage at UFC Nashville.
bloodyelbow.com
On the Weighing In Podcast, legendary MMA referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy says he had a phone call with Jason Herzog following the main event, getting his thoughts on the stoppage.
“He goes, John, when he got hit, he went down,” McCarthy said.
“[Herzog] goes, I saw him trying to move. I was looking at the shots that that Lewis was throwing. I saw that a couple of them missed. Then, I saw that there was one that was decent, then there was a huge one. Then, he made a sound off of it and it was one of those that’s like, oh, I’ve gotta really think about stopping this.
“He says, and I started to come in, and that’s about the time he’s climbing the fence, and I thought [Teixeira] was more hurt than he actually was. “He goes, so I would say it was a little bit early
At least he can admit his mistakes