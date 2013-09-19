Herpes-positive monkeys reported in Florida

Rhesus monkeys that test positive for herpes B, a virus that can be deadly in humans, have been found in parts of Florida. However, cases of humans contracting the virus are extremely rare.



Reports of herpes-infested monkeys gliding through Florida’s trees were circulated around the web last week, and oddly enough, the reports are true.



But it’s probably not the kind of herpes you’re thinking of.



For non-human primates, including the rhesus monkeys found in Florida, the herpes B virus is relatively harmless, but if a person becomes infected it can be deadly.



For a human to contract the herpes B virus from a monkey, he or she would need to be scratched or bitten by an infected monkey, or come in contact with its bodily fluids, according to the CDC.



From there, the person would start to experience fever, chills, flu-like aches and small blisters at the site of the infection. If it goes untreated, the herpes B virus can travel to the central nervous system, cause swelling of the brain and leave its victim dead.



Fortunately, herpes B infection in humans is extremely rare. Only 31 people have been diagnosed with herpes B since the virus was discovered in 1932, according to the CDC. Of those 31 cases, 21 proved to be fatal.