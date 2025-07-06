Stoic1
Usually these disasters become political pretty quickly. I thought I would share a pretty amazing story with you.
USCG rescue swimmer breaks earlier record from Katrina of 153 in Texas with 165 saves.
Simply amazing.
Petty Officer Scott Ruskin out there saving lives.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/an-american-hero-kristi-noem-praises-coast-guard-rescue-swimmer-for-braving-texas-floodwaters