Stoic1 said:
Usually these disasters become political pretty quickly. I thought I would share a pretty amazing story with you.

USCG rescue swimmer breaks earlier record from Katrina of 153 in Texas with 165 saves.

Simply amazing.

Petty Officer Scott Ruskin out there saving lives.


<RomeroSalute>
I bust their balls every chance I get (good buddy of mine was a Chief Rescue Swimmer and theres a friendly rivalry with us boat driving types), but them fuckers do good work. BZ shipmate
 
