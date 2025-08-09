  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Hernandez and Khamzat

D

doozer

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 5, 2013
Messages
918
Reaction score
506
Is Hernandez the best chance to best Khamzat? No guarantee he wins this fight, and I’m probably picking DDP though I expect Khamzat is favoured. Hernandez not even be champion level. And yet I think he’s still the fighter in the division I think most likely to beat Khamzat.

Hernandez is top 10, he’s probably able to compete just fine with the top 5. But stylistically (plus the fact that he is really good).
Khamzat hits hard and might 1 shot him. Hernandez has an iron jaw and Khamzat isn’t Koing top people.
Khamzat takes people down and subs them. Hernandez is a great grappler and a dog. Probably the hardest to sub in the division. And he already took on a world class grappler who is better at jujitsu than Khamzat for short periods and has Hernandez in his world but could finish him. And like Vieira Khamzat gasses.
After the first round Khamzat would be broken down, I just think of everyone,Hernandez’ grappling, gritty survivability, and cardio pressure are the most dangerous to Khamzat.
 
fortheo said:
I think Caio might be, But hernandez and DDP aren't easy fights for Khamzat either. RDR would be a tough fight for Khamzat, too.
Click to expand...


Caio is the obvious answer and the epitome of "styles make fights" here.

There is a very, very low likelihood that scary first round Khamzat summarily submits Caio. Even if he gets him in a bad position, he's just not the guy to wipe out with a quick sub. He's too big, physical and skilled at grappling for that.

IMO Caio has a better shot at wearing a belt fighting Khamzat than he does fighting Dricus.

Fluffy is a really fun wildcard though. Allen had single digit fight IQ in their bout and it made me realize Fluffy isn't just skilled, he's figured out how to leverage his game and does it without apology. We'll see how tonight goes (and Doldize is a solid grappler and generalist himself) but I think dude is right in the mix and a dark horse if he pulls off a win.
 
rjmbrd said:
Caio is the obvious answer and the epitome of "styles make fights" here.

There is a very, very low likelihood that scary first round Khamzat summarily submits Caio. Even if he gets him in a bad position, he's just not the guy to wipe out with a quick sub. He's too big, physical and skilled at grappling for that.

IMO Caio has a better shot at wearing a belt fighting Khamzat than he does fighting Dricus.

Fluffy is a really fun wildcard though. Allen had single digit fight IQ in their bout and it made me realize Fluffy isn't just skilled, he's figured out how to leverage his game and does it without apology. We'll see how tonight goes (and Doldize is a solid grappler and generalist himself) but I think dude is right in the mix and a dark horse if he pulls off a win.
Click to expand...
If Caio wins his next fight he is definitely above fluffy in the title picture.

It’s true that while we’ve seen Fluffy just crush a high level grappler in Allen, what Dolidze did to Hermanson was also very impressive.
 
After seeing his last fight and him rolling all over the ground like a spazz for 5 rounds Brendan Allen, losing position over and over, I have zero doubt that Khamzat would beat the absolute fuck out of him lol
 
