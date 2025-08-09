Hernandez and Khamzat

Is Hernandez the best chance to best Khamzat? No guarantee he wins this fight, and I’m probably picking DDP though I expect Khamzat is favoured. Hernandez not even be champion level. And yet I think he’s still the fighter in the division I think most likely to beat Khamzat.



Hernandez is top 10, he’s probably able to compete just fine with the top 5. But stylistically (plus the fact that he is really good).

Khamzat hits hard and might 1 shot him. Hernandez has an iron jaw and Khamzat isn’t Koing top people.

Khamzat takes people down and subs them. Hernandez is a great grappler and a dog. Probably the hardest to sub in the division. And he already took on a world class grappler who is better at jujitsu than Khamzat for short periods and has Hernandez in his world but could finish him. And like Vieira Khamzat gasses.

After the first round Khamzat would be broken down, I just think of everyone,Hernandez’ grappling, gritty survivability, and cardio pressure are the most dangerous to Khamzat.