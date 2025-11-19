Here's two names for Islam Makachev first title defence that will excite the fans

Shouldn’t we give Shavy a tune up? First fight back after 1+ year of recovery/inactivity and we’re throwing him in there with Islam?



I’m conflicted about Morales; should we throw him to the deep end of the pool? Or at least give him one more for seasoning? Him vs. Prates is a banger, but if we’re managing his career and prepping him for Islam, shouldn’t we consider another grappler/ wrestler that might actually be able to make him work? The list is getting short, but ideally that’d be Usman or Belal coming off a win. Either way, I’m still not mad if he’s next.



If Garry beats Belal, he’d be my pick. Already beat Prates and then a former champ to boot? Yea. He’d be the guy imo.



No wrong answer answer. I want to see Islam fight them all.