Here's two names for Islam Makachev first title defence that will excite the fans

Shavkat Rakhmonov
Or
Michael Morales
Not Usman. Not Ian Garry even if he wins this weekend.
Why?
Islam Makachev has been ending fighter's huge winstreaks and he should continue that trajectory.
Both Usman and Ian Garry has recent losses whilst Shavkat has 19-0 winstreak & Morales has 18-0!
Theres no other name than these 2 that will make it as exciting a match up.
Cmon Usman or Ian Garry would probably pose a challenge but they dont look as good with their recent losses.