Here's two names for Islam Makachev first title defence that will excite the fans

Rdude92

Rdude92

images

Shavkat Rakhmonov


Or


6c3910e57826979c4c3cbd558e26f7f0.jpg

Michael Morales


Not Usman. Not Ian Garry even if he wins this weekend.
Why?

Islam Makachev has been ending fighter's huge winstreaks and he should continue that trajectory.
Both Usman and Ian Garry has recent losses whilst Shavkat has 19-0 winstreak & Morales has 18-0!
Theres no other name than these 2 that will make it as exciting a match up.

Cmon Usman or Ian Garry would probably pose a challenge but they dont look as good with their recent losses.
 
Morales is kind of intriguing due to the power he has and size with reach but I am skeptical he looks good when someone is forcing grappling exchanges constantly or getting him down and keeping him there.

Shavkat never fights so the interest is not there for me.
 
chinarice said:
Morales is kind of intriguing due to the power he has and size with reach but I am skeptical he looks good when someone is forcing grappling exchanges constantly or getting him down and keeping him there.

Shavkat never fights so the interest is not there for me.
Yea, Shavkat having 1 fight since December 2023 isn't helping his case.
 
Shouldn’t we give Shavy a tune up? First fight back after 1+ year of recovery/inactivity and we’re throwing him in there with Islam?

I’m conflicted about Morales; should we throw him to the deep end of the pool? Or at least give him one more for seasoning? Him vs. Prates is a banger, but if we’re managing his career and prepping him for Islam, shouldn’t we consider another grappler/ wrestler that might actually be able to make him work? The list is getting short, but ideally that’d be Usman or Belal coming off a win. Either way, I’m still not mad if he’s next.

If Garry beats Belal, he’d be my pick. Already beat Prates and then a former champ to boot? Yea. He’d be the guy imo.

No wrong answer answer. I want to see Islam fight them all.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Shouldn’t we give Shavy a tune up? First fight back after 1+ year of recovery/inactivity and we’re throwing him in there with Islam?

I’m conflicted about Morales; should we throw him to the deep end of the pool? Or at least give him one more for seasoning? Him vs. Prates is a banger, but if we’re managing his career and prepping him for Islam, shouldn’t we consider another grappler/ wrestler that might actually be able to make him work? The list is getting short, but ideally that’d be Usman or Belal coming off a win. Either way, I’m still not mad if he’s next.

If Garry beats Belal, he’d be my pick. Already beat Prates and then a former champ to boot? Yea. He’d be the guy imo.

No wrong answer answer. I want to see Islam fight them all.
I think his win vs Brady makes him or shav next. When you destroy the 2nd ranked guy and the 3rd best grappler in the division that is something.
 
If Garry beats Belal decisively, he'll get the next shot. And stylistically, his movement and length could pose real problems for Islam.

Shavkat could also be interesting, but his status is a mystery. And who knows how he'll look when he comes back. He needs a win before getting the shot.
 
Shavkat was a good fight but he lost a lot of momentum, has a lot of ring rust and should fight someone first. (Belal or Prates)

Morales is still a bit unkown, if he lost everyone would say he's not that good or too green, etc. Would like to see him fight Usman.

I think Garry should be next if he beats Belal, and Prates fights Belal. (or Shakvat)

JDM fights one of the losers of those matchups.
 
I don't why Shavkat keeps getting brought up, dude needs a tune up fight unless he and his management are delusional.

Usman is the only guy that might be able to withstand the grappling, but he certainly isn't getting any younger.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Shouldn’t we give Shavy a tune up? First fight back after 1+ year of recovery/inactivity and we’re throwing him in there with Islam?

I’m conflicted about Morales; should we throw him to the deep end of the pool? Or at least give him one more for seasoning? Him vs. Prates is a banger, but if we’re managing his career and prepping him for Islam, shouldn’t we consider another grappler/ wrestler that might actually be able to make him work? The list is getting short, but ideally that’d be Usman or Belal coming off a win. Either way, I’m still not mad if he’s next.

If Garry beats Belal, he’d be my pick. Already beat Prates and then a former champ to boot? Yea. He’d be the guy imo.

No wrong answer answer. I want to see Islam fight them all.
As JDM found out there's no fighter to prepare you for Islam. Morales is either ready now or not, beating up Belal proves nothing, and usman maybe even less.
 
