Here's something I'd like to see the UFC implement for their high profile cards: Cinematic Replays.





Turki Alashikh did this for the Dubois/Hrgovic fight.



And it's like watching the fight again with a completely different set of eyes. It really highlights how fantastically BRUTAL heavyweight fights truly are. You can FEEL the thud of each punch hitting flesh.



It's one of the most innovative things I've seen a promoter do in combat sports and I'd love to see more of it. It would make the UFC Pass subscription a LOT tastier if I could rewatch Lawler/MacDonald II in this format.



You've really gotta see it for yourself.



Edit: Who am I kidding? Dana doesn't have the vision for something this badass.