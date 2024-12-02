Here's something I'd like to see the UFC implement for their high profile cards: Cinematic Replays.

B

BullyKutta

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 3, 2015
Messages
638
Reaction score
795


Turki Alashikh did this for the Dubois/Hrgovic fight.

And it's like watching the fight again with a completely different set of eyes. It really highlights how fantastically BRUTAL heavyweight fights truly are. You can FEEL the thud of each punch hitting flesh.

It's one of the most innovative things I've seen a promoter do in combat sports and I'd love to see more of it. It would make the UFC Pass subscription a LOT tastier if I could rewatch Lawler/MacDonald II in this format.

You've really gotta see it for yourself.

Edit: Who am I kidding? Dana doesn't have the vision for something this badass.
 
Not sure I am a fan of the fights looking like a video game, but some may like this and why not???
 
tritestill said:
Not sure I am a fan of the fights looking like a video game, but some may like this and why not???
tritestill said:

Here's what I like about it:

The audio.

We miss this in live broadcasts because the audio just isn't set up to deliver the *sound* of combat. It's one of those things that really catches you off guard if you get seats close to the ring for a fight.

You never forget how vicious that sound is.
 
We need A.I. Everything… Judges, Refs, Commentary, Ring Girls
Also vibrating seats and more giant holograms
 
