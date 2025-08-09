Here's my reading...

Anakalev is simply a nastier fighter for Alex than Tom would be if they fight (which I'm pretty sure they will). Ankalaev, whose style is a headache for any fighter wins minutes by denying exchanges, Tom wins moments by blitzing straight lines and banking on speed at size. For elite fighters like Alex, the low-mistake calculated southpaw (who's 21-1 btw) who forces you to lead with counters and then taxes every lead with counters in precise ways IS the tougher fighter than the big HW sprinter who actually gives openings to kick and counter. Ank's whole game is designed to take the air out of any fighter (much like JJ's)... Southpaw stance, disciplined feet and striking and a lead hand quick "trigger" that fires the second you show him the read of the movements (see how he'd very precisely and smartly counter when Alex would use his weapons). Ankalaev lives on "small wins" — feint, stepping outside the lead, making fighters reset, then touching them clean when they try to get back into the center position... A hugely smart calculated and space aware fighter. Every time Alex tried to tax the lead leg, he'd answer with highly precise checks, pull-twos or that lead hook that very precisely fires the moment as the fighters make their movement. It's a low variance, but like Alex, a deep, maddening game that builds on, and it forces Alex Pereira to solve a very tough puzzle for 25 minutes... Not to mention his toughness, his chin is one of the best ever...



Plus, his better grappling and smarter usage of it.... He doesn't need long top riders, it's tough for very good TDD like Pereira whose grappling is quickly improving. Ankalaev just needs to get the fighters on the fence grabbing them (as soon as he's grabbing them he's wrestling, not dancing, boxing) make Alex adjust, work on positions... And burn 1 minute of the round while landing cleaner shots (if the grappler is poor then he can land devastating strikes, but since Alex hasn't just a good TDD but also a very good grappling, Ankalaev can't really get so meaningful strikes but win by controlling the area, as he is still a better grappler than Alex, though the difference isn't big)... Under modern scoring, damage rules but "who got to their fight more often" is still an optic for razor close fights...



... And Big Ank is a master of that... He's excellent at stealing the "geometry" of a round, deciding where exchanges happen, how many, and who has to initiate, much like JJ — that methodical style that if faced against elite opposition, gets close wins, ""boring"" as ppl say... If against not elite, it's a mauling, like vs Johnny Walker, Cutelaba... And that's also much like the style Alex Pereira operates with, which makes them elite fighters currently in a top 3 pfp imo.



Tom on the other hand gives you more to work with... He's big, quick (in relative of HWs which ppl ignore) and he starts all hot and quick... Though the striking entries are linear and the stance is bouncy... That means orthodox low kicks is there early and often. As an analogy, you don't need to chop a tree down in one swing, just dull it and watch it falling slowly. Once the bounce becomes flat, it's where fighters who appear quicker, but lack the depth of an elite striker, or the awkwardness but very calculated striking of a DDP, his shots imo have an overall tendency to get way more readable and easier to decipher... Which falls into elite strikers like Pereira best weapons — cross over the jab, left hoot on the reset, short elbows off the frame. Even if Tom takes Alex down, which may not happen as Alex has stopped TDs from someone who is better at wrestling so unlikely, but even if, "getting TD" # "keeping"... Alex has shown upgraded grappling more and more (which Volkov who was as good as Gane on the ground lacks) — posts, head position, limping legs out, which turns takedowns into resets, and into frames for Alex to knee like vs Jan. Not to mention for big guys, that energy spent there is huge.



Minutes > moments... Tom's aura lives in 1-7, Alex's, Ank's, JJ's threats are proven vs elite competition in minutes 10-25. Against Ankalaev, you don't get that same optic... He calculates to take possessions out of the fight, keeping fighters honest with his elite frame lead hand and left, doesn't overcommit enough to hand elite fighters the chase easily... Against Tom, there's absolutely an easier picture — every exit may be a kick, every kick (which he didn't face as HWs don't have those skills) makes the next attempt slower, and slower = cleaner counters. Minutes > moments especially over 5 rounds against elite competition like Alex, Ank and JJ have shown constantly. The "but Tom is big and wrestles him" is just casual size bias, not a real tape read and analysis of the striking level... Wrestling with wide shoots like a rugby tackle are just cardio exchanges against an already proven TDD elite LHW who punishes those... Meanwhile, the "Ank is boring so he's easier" take is the way casuals look while it's the opposite... Boring here means disciplined, calculated and highly precise — exactly what makes opponents into elite ones like a JJ, an Alex as well... It makes it tougher to build reads and land meaningful fighting ending strikes...



I'm not saying Tom would be an easy match up at all, he's very dangerous early and has real finishing power, only that it's easier for elite opponents, specially Alex Pereira, than Ank, since he creates that chaos Alex can exploit. Ank removes this chaos and makes wins (whoever is elite enough to win vs him) on small, precise margins while punishing the fighters for forcing them... It's always a headache. Not to say Tom isn't very good to me, he is... But if you ask me who's tougher for Alex, both Ankalaev and JJ would be, for sure, and to me those 3 are the best at it right now (Pereira, Ankalaev and JJ)... Precise hunters who don't overcommit but are very calculated and tricky... And if fighting one another, fights may look boring because they are chess players, not head hunters.



All my opinion ofc.