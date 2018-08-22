  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Hereditary (2018)

sweede

sweede

toni.jpg


You want to see great acting, jawdropping scenes(the car from the party incident), trauma and horror? Watch this movie. But I do warn you. This movie will drain all the emotional energy out of you.

This is one of the better movies I have seen in a very long time. Hereditary together with Upgrade are this years best movies for me. Both gets a strong 9!10.

Minor spoiler: Man, the dining scene was intense.

Oh a pic of the other movie.

upgrade-movie-poster-1280x536.jpg
 
was upgrade the way better version of that shitty sam worthington movie?
 
Just downloaded Hereditary and will watch in my theater after we get back from vaca.

We did watch Upgrade in my theater before we left for vaca, and we LOVED it. Way better than I expected.
 
Upgrade was great. Hereditary was slow dog shit with a craptastic ending.
 
sweede said:
Yes, yes and another yes! What a pleasant surprise! They are so rare nowdays, the movies that can avoid being hyped or blasted on before you ever get a chance to watch it. I guess that is the minus living in our fast internet world.

I gave it a strong 9/10.

The action and fighting was brilliant and the ending was just pure perfection!
I like your taste in movies.
 
I just watched the movie last night and after all of the great reviews and feedback I was expecting something WAY better.

I mean the movie isn't bad but it's way overrated. It's a slow burn and it's intrig
ing but eventually it felt flat. I was waiting for the punch but that ending was terrible. Like really, really bad.

For a horror movie I'd rate it 6.5/10. 7 tops
 
Thoughts on part of the movie,

The movie got real interesting when the woman started checking old photos of her mother's marriage and discovered that the lady who attended the meetings with her appeared in the photos with her mother. Both wearing some sort of necklace.

That explained why her mother was estranged with her and why she was having demetia and all before she died. She was probably involved in all of that stuff.

I expected the woman to go after the lady at the meetings and all but that didn't happen. Eventually everything led to that abortion of an ending.

Seriously, what did the director think? The headless corpse praying in front of the teenager. Shit was ridiculous.
 
Hereditary had lights out acting. Really made you just feel uncomfortable, the dinner scene is a perfect example.

But I found the story a bit meh, once it was over and I analyzed it in my head, it makes sense, but still just meh. And the fuck was with the end?
 
I saw it yesterday also....6.5-7/10 is where I would rate it.
 
The grandma orchestrated the entire thing. She was the cult leader.
 
Very well filmed, and very well stated in terms of everything from the narrative to lighting. Well cast. I did laugh out loud at old Beta-Byrne, but otherwise I was immersed in this eerie tale of locked secrets and repressed regret.
 
After the movie ended I had to find out some more, went to reddit and got satisfied, and rewinded the movie and it all came together. I love this kind of movies that has the quality of being quality checked for a second viewing.

But one scene I didn´t get. Right after the funeral, was it the ghost of her mother she saw in her working room? I just felt like it didn´t fit the theme of the movie although it ended very super natural. I think it was a great ending, great as in not a happy ending. This poor family was indeed doomed from start to finish, and that is the feeling I had after I finished the movie. Just pure hopelessness.

Loved the small hints and details, like the one with the smiling dude at the funeral that appeared again in the end, and the speach of Annie for her mother. "strange faces I haven´t seen before", and they were all in the cult.
 
