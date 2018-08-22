Hereditary (2018)

sweede
You want to see great acting, jawdropping scenes(the car from the party incident), trauma and horror? Watch this movie. But I do warn you. This movie will drain all the emotional energy out of you.
This is one of the better movies I have seen in a very long time. Hereditary together with Upgrade are this years best movies for me. Both gets a strong 9!10.
Minor spoiler: Man, the dining scene was intense.
