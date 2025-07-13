Here we go again with MMA judging YIKES

How in the fuck do you ever score this fight for Bonfim... the guy literally ended round 3 holding on for dear life after almost being knocked out in round 2...in what universe does he win this fight lmao....



I say this all time, so this fight he won based on what? Grappling? cuz he held onto a clinch? Then in another fight il go by those standards and make a thread saying your favorite fighter lost because he was taken down once per round, and all the sudden grappling goes out the window, its now striking that scores...



That is pathetic, im sorry, u can make a better argument Wonder boy won 3 rounds than Bonfim winning 2...



Sure rob the 42 year old vet, but im not sure i want to see more of Bonfim after this fight regardless if he got gifted a decision or not.