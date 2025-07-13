Here we go again with MMA judging YIKES

TomTomNT

TomTomNT

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 5, 2010
Messages
3,441
Reaction score
1,427
How in the fuck do you ever score this fight for Bonfim... the guy literally ended round 3 holding on for dear life after almost being knocked out in round 2...in what universe does he win this fight lmao....

I say this all time, so this fight he won based on what? Grappling? cuz he held onto a clinch? Then in another fight il go by those standards and make a thread saying your favorite fighter lost because he was taken down once per round, and all the sudden grappling goes out the window, its now striking that scores...

That is pathetic, im sorry, u can make a better argument Wonder boy won 3 rounds than Bonfim winning 2...

Sure rob the 42 year old vet, but im not sure i want to see more of Bonfim after this fight regardless if he got gifted a decision or not.
 
I did enough autistic level analysing the rules after Bautista/Aldo, but essentially holding against the cage like that means sweet fuck all unless not a single strike is landed by the other fighter, which wasn't the case

2-1 Bonfim and giving him the 2nd round makes far more sense than giving him the 3rd round, because you could argue he was doing more before getting rocked at the end. No way to give him the 3rd under the scoring criteria
 
maxypoo said:
What? You didn’t want the Brazilian speaking leg humper who almost got knocked out to win?
Click to expand...
What language he speaks or what he humps is not an issue for me, its if the right guy won or not, and this was not a hard fight to judge, i dont need to see some magical numbers that are always wrong and get corrected multiple weeks after the fight is over, i actually watch the fight(not saying u dont), no way in fucking hell did Bonfim won that fight, i dont know if you can legit give him any round...sure the easiest one for him to score is round 1, but even he hardly did anything but attempt a choke that was not close...Aside from round 1, i just dont get how he scored at all, in round 2 or 3...to win that fight....shameful judging
 
Good decision, all this crying is because WB is a fan favorite in his last legs, he did nothing in the 3rd but a single strike.
 
TomTomNT said:
What language he speaks or what he humps is not an issue for me, its if the right guy won or not, and this was not a hard fight to judge, i dont need to see some magical numbers that are always wrong and get corrected multiple weeks after the fight is over, i actually watch the fight(not saying u dont), no way in fucking hell did Bonfim won that fight, i dont know if you can legit give him any round...sure the easiest one for him to score is round 1, but even he hardly did anything but attempt a choke that was not close...Aside from round 1, i just dont get how he scored at all, in round 2 or 3...to win that fight....shameful judging
Click to expand...

You obviously don’t understand what it takes to run a business either
 
I scored it for wonder boy as well, but I had a feeling they would give it to Gabriel because they almost always rob the older guy on his way out in favour of the younger up n comer.

But yeah, not impressed with Gabriel at all, I have no idea why he was such a heavy betting favorite.
 
It was close.

If you want to see a bad scorecard on the evening, look at the judge who gave Griffin a 29-28 over Curtis, which doesn't look unusually terrible until you realize that the judge gave Griffin rounds 1 and 3, not rounds 1 and 2, which makes it a truly fucking awful scorecard.
 
i figured split decision but i had wonderboy eeking it out. they obviously gave it to bonfim based on those ticky tack TDs he did nothing with, and for hanging on in the clinch for dear life. but wonderboy landed the bigger shots in the round. not gonna call robbery but i would have scored it the other way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
How about judging each round individually?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
1K
Dr. Rose
Dr. Rose
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira Props/Parlays 6pm ET 7-12
Replies
16
Views
273
Doughie99
Doughie99

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,774
Messages
57,555,867
Members
175,751
Latest member
yourcasualcombatfan

Share this page

Back
Top