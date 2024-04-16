Here is what is wrong with Pereria: He is a significantly bigger LHW than Jones. Pereira was 236 lbs on fight night while Jones only 222 lbs

Because Jones was always scared to go up in weight to heavyweight until very recently to fight guys he knew he'd beat like Gane and old man Stipe. Pereira is not afraid to go up in weight to fight anybody.



Where was Jones when the HW champs were prime Cain Velasquez, prime JDS, Werdum or Ngannou?



Jones fought guys much smaller than him for the most part at LHW and had trouble with guys his size and reach.