Here is what is wrong with Pereria: He is a significantly bigger LHW than Jones. Pereira was 236 lbs on fight night while Jones only 222 lbs

You think Jones ever makes 185 without dying?

Poatan made 187 for the vast majority of his kickboxing career. He's obviously a huge guy, but if you can make the weight then you can make the weight.

Neither Jones or Poatan are weight bullies.

Weight bully is up there with panic wrestler as some of the worst MMA terminology.
 
Because Jones was always scared to go up in weight to heavyweight until very recently to fight guys he knew he'd beat like Gane and old man Stipe. Pereira is not afraid to go up in weight to fight anybody.

Where was Jones when the HW champs were prime Cain Velasquez, prime JDS, Werdum or Ngannou?

Jones fought guys much smaller than him for the most part at LHW and had trouble with guys his size and reach.
 
I don't get the weight bully complaints. Nobody is stopping anyone from doing 30lb dehydration cuts.
 
There was a time when Mods would yellowcard fools like TS; at the very least wasteland dumb threads like this.

Is about time that Sherdong implements a post count waiting period before you get to make threads - like 500 to 1000 before you get to make threads.
 
Jones has far longer reach and overall bigger frame than Alex. Jones likely walked around at 235 during his LHW reign
 
Jones did have huge size advantage over all the guys he fought especially during that time when LHW was pretty much blown up middleweights. Jones has always had a heavyweights size
 
So the way it works is they weigh them in the day BEFORE the fight.

Alex has never missed weight as far as I can tell.
 
Damn dude, are they paying you to start these threads every day? Get a hobby.
 
Jones did have huge size advantage over all the guys he fought especially during that time when LHW was pretty much blown up middleweights. Jones has always had a heavyweights size
Cormier was legit HW beast stomping everyone thru the strikeforce tourney
 
There was a time when Mods would yellowcard fools like TS; at the very least wasteland dumb threads like this.

Is about time that Sherdong implements a post count waiting period before you get to make threads - like 500 to 1000 before you get to make threads.
White belts weren't even allowed to start threads before. No idea why they changed that.
 
C
20 hours before the fight Pereira already was 232 lbs... so he will be 240 lbs in the cage
