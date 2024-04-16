Here is what is wrong with Pereria: He is a significantly bigger LHW than Jones. Pereira was 236 lbs on fight night while Jones only 222 lbs

Cazanciocu
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2024
- Messages
- 91
- Reaction score
- 202
And everyone hates on Jones for being a weight bully. California State Athletic Commission revealed jon jones fight night weight and it was 222 lbs for the second Gustaffson fight.
https://bloodyelbow.com/2019/01/01/...r-fighters-exceed-csac-10-threshold-mma-news/
Pereira was already 232 lbs 18 hours before the fight and he reached 236 lbs on fight night. Why are people ok with this, but not with Jones?
https://bloodyelbow.com/2019/01/01/...r-fighters-exceed-csac-10-threshold-mma-news/
Pereira was already 232 lbs 18 hours before the fight and he reached 236 lbs on fight night. Why are people ok with this, but not with Jones?
Last edited: