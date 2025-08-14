  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Here is how you do 20 Push Ups

Thats a good room for those traveling pushups where you move like a crab each rep.
 
Hope you learned something. Dumbasses.

The Presidental Physical Fitness Award (1)

Ps : I am allowed to troll I got connections to Trump.
0 reps, chest too high.

Congrats on getting the reps to meet the 8 year old standard on the presidential fitness test being reinstated by Trump... I am sure he is impressed like we all are.

 
ok next time. When will you get down for us to see ?
Probably never for pushups. Ill pop a squat or deadlift video up just for you one day.
I'll hide my face, but put one of your Grindr picks up on the wall if you like.
 
Probably never for pushups. Ill pop a squat or deadlift video up just for you one day.
I'll hide my face, but put one of your Grindr picks up on the wall if you like.
They better not have put me on there 😒
 
