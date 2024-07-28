here comes the greatest post-fight speech...

Aw bit of a let down. At least he alluded to the war but he missed a BIG opportunity there. Like both Leon and Belal but glad Belal had his moment.
Nice dehumanization of the thousands of dead children ass.Probably best that he didn't cheer on the terrorists in gaza.
And they attacked Israel yet again within the last 36 hours. War is hell, but you cannot keep claiming victimhood if you're constantly starting shit.Nice dehumanization of the thousands of dead children ass.
lol at "they" ... you obviously have no clue what you are talking about.And they attacked Israel yet again within the last 36 hours. War is hell, but you cannot keep claiming victimhood if you're constantly starting shit.
Probably the worst take I've ever seen on anything. Ever.And they attacked Israel yet again within the last 36 hours. War is hell, but you cannot keep claiming victimhood if you're constantly starting shit.
And the kids Hamas attacked are not Netenyahu but it's war so it happenslol at "they" ... you obviously have no clue what you are talking about.
Which "they" did your news tell you is the bad guy to dehumanize all the mountains of dead children in ditches in Gaza and cut off their food supply and electricity? The latest Hezbollah attack you're talking about? The 5 year old kids aren't Hezbollah or even from the same country. Or are you randomly talking about Hamas / the one funded by Bibi directly? Nah they aren't the dead 5 year olds either.
It would be a guess here that "they" is a blanket term for Islamists. Of which there are very few good sorts if you are not that way inclined.lol at "they" ... you obviously have no clue what you are talking about.
Which "they" did your news tell you is the bad guy to dehumanize all the mountains of dead children in ditches in Gaza and cut off their food supply and electricity? The latest Hezbollah attack you're talking about? The 5 year old kids aren't Hezbollah or even from the same country. Or are you randomly talking about Hamas / the one funded by Bibi directly? Nah they aren't the dead 5 year olds either.