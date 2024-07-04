Here are your next 5 main events!

  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Virna be like, I wasn't talking to you Deeds, I was talking to that squirrel over there
 
i thought ts was going to post about the next slapdown events because thats what she loves to watch.
 
Errens vs Zalal is a main-event? Are we serious?

Sandhagen vs Umar is a banger and Leon vs Belal is a legit championship fight between the two best WW's right now. The rest is garbage.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
I mean, they mostly free.

So, meh, but still will watch
They are all free Blanky!

images
 
Last one isn't true at all, next Main Event after Cory vs Umar is Dricus vs Israel.. Disappointed anyone would believe that or post it.
EDIT: Holy shit it's true(for the moment, no chance Zalal headlines), google doesn't want to acknowledge that 242 exists at the moment lol.
 
Rose vs Tracy is declared UFC Fap Night in sherdogland.
 
Jose Beehive said:
If you google UFC events, google doesn't acknowledge 242 is a real event lol.
Take a hike Bub on both Tapology and MMA Junkie it has that card inbetween Sandhagen and Drisuss cards.
 
