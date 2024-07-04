Here are your next 5 main events!

They are all free Blanky!I mean, they mostly free.
So, meh, but still will watch
This is probably what they are doing on purpose.. just to see how many people tune in and if they can profit from shitter free cardsI mean, they mostly free.
So, meh, but still will watch
Last one isn't true at all, next Main Event after Cory vs Umar is Dricus vs Israel.. Disappointed anyone would believe that or post it.
If you google UFC events, google doesn't acknowledge 242 is a real event lol.
That card may not be finalized but we never let the truth get in the way of a good story.Errens vs Zalal is a main-event? Are we serious?
Take a hike Bub on both Tapology and MMA Junkie it has that card inbetween Sandhagen and Drisuss cards.If you google UFC events, google doesn't acknowledge 242 is a real event lol.