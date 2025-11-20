Here are some Possible scenarios for the UFC HW title picture

If you are a Jon fan, you must hope Aspinall beats Gane Aspinall moves to Boxing (cause some say he could move to Boxing), after that, the HW title would be vacated and Alex vs Jon happens but if Gane beats Aspinall it'd be ridiculous cause no way Gane vs Jon 2 would happen cause Alex Pereira is in the talks for a HW fight with Jon, or maybe Alex fights Gane, beats Gane and fights Jon but if Gane beats Pereira, I think maybe Jon would still want to fight Gane again but Dana won't allow it cause also Gane vs Jon already happened and we've seen how it played and maybe it would be not interesting for Jon.



But if Aspinall beats Gane and decided to stay in MMA, Aspinall vs Pereira could happen, if Pereira beats Aspinall, then Aspinall vs Jon could happen but we must remember that as soon as Aspinall vs Gane 2 happens then Aspinall decides to stay in MMA and fights Pereira, the UFC White House card will have passed by and Jon won't be there, but also what would make Dana close the door on Jon ever returning even more: is if Aspinall beats Pereira of course.



But I think Jon vs Pereira doesn't have to be for a title fight most likely since Jon stated that he wants to fight for fun and he said he's ready to vacate the title if he wants to fight Pereira since the Aspinall fight doesn't interest him/he was ducking Aspinall, I say this as a Jon hater but also saying what Jon fans must hope for (that Aspinall beats Gane, move to Boxing and Jon vs Alex happens for vacant HW title)



Also another reason for why Alex vs Jon should/coule be for a HW picture cause Alex stated he wants to be a 3 divisional champion, maybe he fights Jon but not for the title yet, maybe after the Jon fight whether he wins, he fights for the HW title next against Aspinall but if he losses, Jon would have no choice but to fight Aspinall if Aspinall decided to stay in MMA and not move to Boxing which is something Jon won't take cause we know the quack quack thing he does.



But what are your thoughts? how do you see the future of HW title picture going?