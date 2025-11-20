Here are some Possible scenarios for the UFC HW title picture

If you are a Jon fan, you must hope Aspinall beats Gane Aspinall moves to Boxing (cause some say he could move to Boxing), after that, the HW title would be vacated and Alex vs Jon happens but if Gane beats Aspinall it'd be ridiculous cause no way Gane vs Jon 2 would happen cause Alex Pereira is in the talks for a HW fight with Jon, or maybe Alex fights Gane, beats Gane and fights Jon but if Gane beats Pereira, I think maybe Jon would still want to fight Gane again but Dana won't allow it cause also Gane vs Jon already happened and we've seen how it played and maybe it would be not interesting for Jon.

But if Aspinall beats Gane and decided to stay in MMA, Aspinall vs Pereira could happen, if Pereira beats Aspinall, then Aspinall vs Jon could happen but we must remember that as soon as Aspinall vs Gane 2 happens then Aspinall decides to stay in MMA and fights Pereira, the UFC White House card will have passed by and Jon won't be there, but also what would make Dana close the door on Jon ever returning even more: is if Aspinall beats Pereira of course.

But I think Jon vs Pereira doesn't have to be for a title fight most likely since Jon stated that he wants to fight for fun and he said he's ready to vacate the title if he wants to fight Pereira since the Aspinall fight doesn't interest him/he was ducking Aspinall, I say this as a Jon hater but also saying what Jon fans must hope for (that Aspinall beats Gane, move to Boxing and Jon vs Alex happens for vacant HW title)

Also another reason for why Alex vs Jon should/coule be for a HW picture cause Alex stated he wants to be a 3 divisional champion, maybe he fights Jon but not for the title yet, maybe after the Jon fight whether he wins, he fights for the HW title next against Aspinall but if he losses, Jon would have no choice but to fight Aspinall if Aspinall decided to stay in MMA and not move to Boxing which is something Jon won't take cause we know the quack quack thing he does.

But what are your thoughts? how do you see the future of HW title picture going?
 
Jon "Bones" Jones shocked the entire world by retiring from fighting. He stopped being a heavyweight champion and chose to become a priest instead. Changing his name to "Brother Jonathan," he used his famous focus and energy to study religion. He started sharing the good news of Jesus with a powerful style. His message about finding a new path quickly became popular worldwide, helping him rise quickly in the church. In the end, he was chosen by the high-ranking bishops to become the new Pope, Francis II. The world champion had given up his belt for the ultimate spiritual role.

1763644598405.png

1763644762389.png
 
My thoughts?
Well
 

Holy dick-riding and ridiculousness!!!!

Edit: Jon is not a real Christian, also what brought religion to fighting? why you make it religion wars? users like you are Clowns like you trying to make it a religion war while it's just a sport to be enjoyed.
 
1763651274281.png
 
If "living rent free" was a person, this would be their account.
 
I was a Jones fan his entire career but honestly don’t care if he fights again. I honestly hope he doesn’t come back into title contention because he definitely wont fight much. If he comes back for a paycheck here and there I don’t care as much but would watch.
 
Welcome back brother.
 
Jonjonesgonemad said:
Bro, my post was no hate towards Jon Jones but this @Davidjacksonjones post about him dick riding Jon is what annoyed me, there's a difference between being a fan and being a dick rider, also my post was about the possible scenarios and the future of HW and whether Jon could fight again or not, and then, this dude comes and make stupid BS religion wars post.
Just because you don’t get it, doesn’t mean that the guy is “dick riding”. You’re new, you’ll learn.
 
That's literally dickriding, I know this dude and I've seen him on so many posts and he's dickriding Jon nonstop, I've been on this forum way longer than you and I knew about this forum way before you so shut your trap.
 
Beautiful post
 
The Pope is Catholic. Jon isn't that type of Church guy. He is "Christian" they don't even consider catholic's to be christian.
 
