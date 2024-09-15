Herb Dean telling them to work

What the fuck was he doin they were working all over the goddamned octagon
What the fuck was he doin they were working all over the goddamned octagon
I thought he was telling to Sean, that he needs to work and defend. Sean didn’t do anything and Herb should stop the fight if he’s not defending.
I thought he was telling to Sean, that he needs to work and defend. Sean didn’t do anything and Herb should stop the fight if he’s not defending.
I thought he was telling to Sean, that he needs to work and defend. Sean didn’t do anything and Herb should stop the fight if he’s not defending.
This was the weirdest part. He said it like 4 times at the end of R5 when they were both on their feet..he was yellin that when they were standing up too
Herb sure does strange things. Like he did in this fight in the end of round 2 (?). Like why do you go so close and almost touch the fighters?I’m pretty sure he was taking to Merab.
Herb does this when people boo.
It’s one of my least favorite features of him as a referee.
Merab was hitting him and if you really want to bend the rules, you can see them as unanswered shots.Defend against what exactly? Yeah, Herb is going to stop the fight due to Merab cuddling Sean?>