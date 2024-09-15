Herb Dean telling them to work

He better not ref Merab vs next Champ Umar
 
I thought he was telling to Sean, that he needs to work and defend. Sean didn’t do anything and Herb should stop the fight if he’s not defending.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
I thought he was telling to Sean, that he needs to work and defend. Sean didn’t do anything and Herb should stop the fight if he’s not defending.
Defend against what exactly? Yeah, Herb is going to stop the fight due to Merab cuddling Sean?>
 
BullyKutta said:
I’m pretty sure he was taking to Merab.

Herb does this when people boo.

It’s one of my least favorite features of him as a referee.
Herb sure does strange things. Like he did in this fight in the end of round 2 (?). Like why do you go so close and almost touch the fighters?
TCE said:
Defend against what exactly? Yeah, Herb is going to stop the fight due to Merab cuddling Sean?>
Merab was hitting him and if you really want to bend the rules, you can see them as unanswered shots.
 
IF Herb was talking to Sean he should use the "defend yourself" warning.

If the ref says "work" it's usually both or whoever is in control.

There was a couple times where Herb said something like "advance your position"
 
Herb has seen too many things.

He is far out now telling guys how they should fight lol
 
