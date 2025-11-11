News Herb Dean reveals eye poke rule change discussions, believes Sean Strickland is gold standard

"That's fucking illegal"
Longtime referee Herb Dean says there will be stricter guidelines when it comes to eye pokes in MMA.

Dean recently appeared on Believe You Me and was asked about recent rules meetings in the wake of the fallout of UFC 321, where Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ended in a no-contest after Gane delivered a fight-ending eye poke.

“So far, what we’re talking about is, we’ve made rules,” Dean said. “So we made a rule it’s a foul to extend the fingers towards the eyes. That’s the rule we’ve already had in place. So that rule has been there, but we haven’t been enforcing it. So we’re going to move forward on that.

“I think people would not have been used to seeing someone get a point taken, because most of the time when we take a point, it’s more of a reactive to the damaging and the unbalancing of the fight that’s been done by a foul, and that’s the only way we can think to balance it. But this right here is a dangerous foul and somebody’s going to keep doing a dangerous action. We should start taking points by them doing that action before it actually happens to hurt somebody.

“The other thing about MMA is, I mean, we have a one-point sport,” Dean continued. “The majority of three-round fights, what’s the score? 29-28. So you take one point, you’ve taken a majority of wins and turned it into a draw. But we’re going to have to do something, so that’s one of the things we’ve thought about that we’re going to be doing. That’s something that’s going to happen.”

Eye pokes, and referees refusing to enforce rules and penalties has been a huge problem in the sport. Every event there seems to be a questionable issue, and Dean hopes that he and his colleagues are going to take an important step forward in changing that.
When it comes to the fingers and eye pokes, Dean says fighters should look towards the former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland in how to compete without fouling.

“The other thing is writing some more guidelines for exactly what is the foul,” Dean explained. “That last foul, the one with Aspinall, I think the fingers were up, right? So we can agree the fingers were up… so we might have to change that, and also, because there’s a lot of times even when you’re pawing… when you get to the end of your reach, automatic, your fingers start to come down as you’re reaching out. …
“When Sean Strickland fights, I know he has a bad boy image, I’m not trying to make him a teacher’s pet. But, man, he’s my favorite when I see him come out [with his fingers closed], and he’s parrying [all around]. I don’t have to worry about the fingers.”


Herb Dean reveals eye poke rule change discussions, believes Sean Strickland is gold standard

Referee Herb Dean says changes are coming with eye poke rules in mixed martial arts.
biscuitsbrah said:
Does he probe with a close fist? I know his lead hand is mostly in the icarly guard or the Philly shell
icarly guard?
lip service, probably. they may take a point a few times and then it will go back to normal again.
 
If you poke a guy in the eye
He gets to kick you in the nuts

Right away while he is good and mad.

Then you both get 5 minutes.
Can't continue, you lose


I solved it


Thats... perfect.



An eye for a nut. <Y2JSmirk>
 
“That last foul, the one with Aspinall, I think the fingers were up, right? So we can agree the fingers were up…'

Exactly. Glad someone finally admitted it. Gane was following the rules as currently written.
 
Refs not wanting to take a point because they don't want to influence the outcome......influences the outcome.

Jon using that reach to keep his fingers in the face of a fighter that needs to close the distance afftects the fighters ability to close the distance.
It wasn't illegal until he actually poked the eye and then it is considered accidental. They had to change the rule to make putting fingers into the face illegal but then never took a point. So it gives guys, especially strikers with reach an advantage where they can break the rules and even if they get caught they get a warning so there is no reason to not do it. Taking a point gives the fighter a reason not to do it.

Also a 28-28 draw due to a foul can be solved very easily. In the event of a draw the fighter who commits a foul loses.
 
Jackonfire said:
“That last foul, the one with Aspinall, I think the fingers were up, right? So we can agree the fingers were up…'

Exactly. Glad someone finally admitted it. Gane was following the rules as currently written.
That would be fine if he didn't then extend his hand to push of Tom's face as Tom was hitting him.

It's an easy fix. If your hand makes contact at range on the face and it isn;t a closed fist take a point.
Eye pokes happening in a standing grappling exchange is possible. At range it only happens if you are choosing to extend your hand with an open hand.

Kickboxers and Thai boxers actually do that pawing movement and the hand is closed inside big gloves, but for some reason MMA people do it with open fingers.
 
Sean Strickland is the best fighter currently in MMA, if he wanted to fight at his natural weight he has the belt.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Refs not wanting to take a point because they don't want to influence the outcome......influences the outcome.

Jon using that reach to keep his fingers in the face of a fighter that needs to close the distance afftects the fighters ability to close the distance.
It wasn't illegal until he actually poked the eye and then it is considered accidental. They had to change the rule to make putting fingers into the face illegal but then never took a point. So it gives guys, especially strikers with reach an advantage where they can break the rules and even if they get caught they get a warning so there is no reason to not do it. Taking a point gives the fighter a reason not to do it.

Also a 28-28 draw due to a foul can be solved very easily. In the event of a draw the fighter who commits a foul loses.
Everytime I look back on Jones career I become less convinced he would have been as successful as he was in any other era.
12-6s would have been amazing for his ground and pound, but you actually enforce eye pokes and competent steroid testing and there is no way he makes it through undefeated IMO.
 
Arashikage4Life said:
So they don't take points because it could end up with a lot of draws. Got it. Tough shit, if you ask me.
It's unbelievable that a referee is actually saying this out loud in public. "We selectively enforce the rules when it can affect the outcome of the contest." And more unbelievable that no one will care.
 
