Herb Dean Interesting Facts 🦵💥

Herb Dean's Legendary Leg Moments in the UFC

Corey Hill’s Leg Break (UFC Fight Night 16, 2008)
Herb Dean was the official overseeing Corey Hill’s first UFC fight, that was also his only victory in the UFC— a win over Joe Veres.
Corey Hill’s career from that moment continues with losses, ending his UFC career when he suffered a devastating leg break in his fight against Dale Hartt.

Anderson Silva’s Heartbreaking Kick (UFC 168, 2013)
Fast forward to UFC 168, Anderson Silva throws a leg kick that’s checked by Chris Weidman, and his leg snaps in half. As the fight unfolds,
Herb Dean is front and center, witnessing a moment that would forever alter Silva’s career — and even Weidman’s.

Chris Weidman’s Déjà Vu Leg Break (UFC 261, 2021)
History repeats itself when Chris Weidman, suffering the same fate as Silva, breaks his leg on the first kick against Uriah Hall at UFC 261.
The eerie similarity to Silva’s injury had the MMA world holding its breath. And guess what? Herb Dean was once again the referee, overseeing another devastating leg break.

Conor McGregor’s Vicious Break (UFC 264, 2021)
The world watched in disbelief as Conor McGregor snapped his tibia during the final moments of Round 1 against Dustin Poirier.
Once again, Herb Dean was the official, guiding the fight to a close after McGregor's injury was confirmed.

Herb Dean is the only referee in UFC history who has overseen all three major leg breaks (Silva, Weidman, McGregor .

From Corey Hill’s first UFC fight , first and only UFC victory , leg injury, to three more leg break incidents,
Herb Dean has a record that unlikely any other ref will be able to achive.
 
Intredasting

Think Herb was the ref for Nog having his arm snapped by Mir and the famous Tim arm snap by Mir, too.
 
I just couldnt believe it. I couldnt believe what I was seeing. I remember the exact moment. I mean I remember Anderson's leg breaking too, but I couldnt fucking believe the SAME thing happened to him. Fuck.
 
Karma for dancing around with the win on unfortunate injury with his hands up and Matt Serra with the infamous quote, "Good, fuck him"?
 
No I dont agree with that. In the middle of a fight, I dont blame him for reacting that way in the moment.

He immediatley realized what was wrong, and helped Anderson's corner get in there when the security were trying to block them.


But y'all just see what ya wanna.

mma_g_weidman_silva_b1_1296x729.jpg
 
Meh, was a completely different reaction to Hall over Weidman. Hall was actually very worried and didn't celebrate.
 
Like I said, It took a second for it to sink in how badly Anderson was hurt. It's a fight, and the fans were already saying the first fight was a fluke, just the moment when you know you've won, it's not always as simple as a on and off light switch buddeh.
 
Holy smokes Weidman looks so young there.
 
1000027158.jpg
Herb Dean also put the hex on Tim Sylvia's arm.
 
He was also the ref when Cro Cop got knocked out by Gonzaga and his foot and ankle got twisted underneath him.
 
Herb Dean was also referee at UFC 90 where Patrick Cote injured his leg against Anderson Silva
 
