Herb Dean Interesting Facts 🦵💥

Herb Dean's Legendary Leg Moments in the UFC



Corey Hill’s Leg Break (UFC Fight Night 16, 2008)

Herb Dean was the official overseeing Corey Hill’s first UFC fight, that was also his only victory in the UFC— a win over Joe Veres.

Corey Hill’s career from that moment continues with losses, ending his UFC career when he suffered a devastating leg break in his fight against Dale Hartt.



Anderson Silva’s Heartbreaking Kick (UFC 168, 2013)

Fast forward to UFC 168, Anderson Silva throws a leg kick that’s checked by Chris Weidman, and his leg snaps in half. As the fight unfolds,

Herb Dean is front and center, witnessing a moment that would forever alter Silva’s career — and even Weidman’s.



Chris Weidman’s Déjà Vu Leg Break (UFC 261, 2021)

History repeats itself when Chris Weidman, suffering the same fate as Silva, breaks his leg on the first kick against Uriah Hall at UFC 261.

The eerie similarity to Silva’s injury had the MMA world holding its breath. And guess what? Herb Dean was once again the referee, overseeing another devastating leg break.



Conor McGregor’s Vicious Break (UFC 264, 2021)

The world watched in disbelief as Conor McGregor snapped his tibia during the final moments of Round 1 against Dustin Poirier.

Once again, Herb Dean was the official, guiding the fight to a close after McGregor's injury was confirmed.



Herb Dean is the only referee in UFC history who has overseen all three major leg breaks (Silva, Weidman, McGregor .



From Corey Hill’s first UFC fight , first and only UFC victory , leg injury, to three more leg break incidents,

Herb Dean has a record that unlikely any other ref will be able to achive.