Media Herb Dean cheated Imavov out of a finish. Dolizde was never down

Systematic problem ..

Thats why there needs to be overall MMA commission that oversee's rules and regulator's..

There should also be an association ( not union) for fighters too so that they can express their concerns about the sports direction and referee/judging issues .. to the overall MMA commission..

Unfortunately without this ... Sport/athletic commissions will continue to control the sport and not be accountable for things...
 
It's funny how we are all conditioned by the inconsistent nonsense.

I flipped out over the Allen call, only to learn the mongs in Ontario hadn't adopted the 'weight bearing' interpretation and that I was 'wrong.'

Now I didn't even bat an eyelid because of that, forgetting that Nevada has its own mong rules.
 
Agree it’s a stupid rule, but to play devil’s advocate, how do you determine when it’s load bearing? Who’s to say that Roman wasn’t supporting himself with that hand when he got kicked? He could have been leaning on it. I don’t disagree with the spirit of this thread, but that stupid video doesn’t really prove anything. And the fact that Roman almost got finished in the first has no bearing on this subject.
 
Another stupid video, making stupid, false arguments to get views. Why doesn't he actually quote the actual f'n rule? His fingers were clearly bearing weight when he was kicked in the head, nothing to see here.
 
Herb Smokin Dean

one hand down it should be fair game, 2 hands on the mat? no go, lol
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Agree it’s a stupid rule, but to play devil’s advocate, how do you determine when it’s load bearing? Who’s to say that Roman wasn’t supporting himself with that hand when he got kicked? He could have been leaning on it. I don’t disagree with the spirit of this thread, but that stupid video doesn’t really prove anything. And the fact that Roman almost got finished in the first has no bearing on this subject.
The ref is who is to say, that is his job and trusted with that authority. This case was extremely clear as he had all fingers and thumb bent against the mat clearly applying some force.

All sports are subject to some level of judgement call, look how detailed the NFL has tried to define a "catch" and there are still questionable cases, but in this fight there is no question. Imavov did not have upper body control to make the argument that he lifted his weight off the fingers as Grasso did with Valentina.
 
Dr Fong said:
It's funny how we are all conditioned by the inconsistent nonsense.

I flipped out over the Allen call, only to learn the mongs in Ontario hadn't adopted the 'weight bearing' interpretation and that I was 'wrong.'

Now I didn't even bat an eyelid because of that, forgetting that Nevada has its own mong rules.
I was shocked when I learned that Ontario (where I live) has the stupid NJ rules? Instead of defining a downed opponent with concrete terms they say "Weight Bearing" so how much weight must be beating? How about you aren't a down opponent if both feet are touching the mat. Something that isn't up for interpretation?
 
Stupid rules lead to stupid decisions.

And yet every week here we are, talking about the same stupid shit.

<{clintugh}>
 
Neck&Neck said:
Herb Smokin Dean

one hand down it should be fair game, 2 hands on the mat? no go, lol
I disagree. I think if both feet are on the ground you are up. As soon as one foot is not touching and another body part is touching the ground you are grounded.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Agree it’s a stupid rule, but to play devil’s advocate, how do you determine when it’s load bearing?
They need to line the mat with sensors that can determine the weight at each point on the mat. Above a certain pressure, which would be different for each weight class, a fighter's hand is considered load bearing and he can be kicked in the face. There could be a heat map somewhere, maybe above the clock, so a fighter could glance at it and know if a kick to the face is legal at that moment. Fighters would adapt and get used to consulting the map before kicking someone in the face.
 
