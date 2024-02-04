You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
Good question.Agree it’s a stupid rule, but to play devil’s advocate, how do you determine when it’s load bearing?
Agree it’s a stupid rule, but to play devil’s advocate, how do you determine when it’s load bearing? Who’s to say that Roman wasn’t supporting himself with that hand when he got kicked? He could have been leaning on it. I don’t disagree with the spirit of this thread, but that stupid video doesn’t really prove anything. And the fact that Roman almost got finished in the first has no bearing on this subject.
I was shocked when I learned that Ontario (where I live) has the stupid NJ rules? Instead of defining a downed opponent with concrete terms they say "Weight Bearing" so how much weight must be beating? How about you aren't a down opponent if both feet are touching the mat. Something that isn't up for interpretation?It's funny how we are all conditioned by the inconsistent nonsense.
I flipped out over the Allen call, only to learn the mongs in Ontario hadn't adopted the 'weight bearing' interpretation and that I was 'wrong.'
Now I didn't even bat an eyelid because of that, forgetting that Nevada has its own mong rules.
I disagree. I think if both feet are on the ground you are up. As soon as one foot is not touching and another body part is touching the ground you are grounded.Herb Smokin Dean
one hand down it should be fair game, 2 hands on the mat? no go, lol
