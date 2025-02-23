  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Henry Should've Stayed Retired

he shouldve never retired in the first place. couldve defended 2 belts multiple times.

but it is what it is. very unfortunate ending to the fight
 
Even at the end of his run before his first retirement, he was rubbing people the wrong way. Dude had two divisions of guys wanting to fight him and he was talking about wanting to fight Valentina ffs.
 
got gifted a decision against DJ, weight gained Dillashaw & beat Dominik Cruz
 
his best wins are a robbery over DJ and the corpse of TJ

hopefully he goes away now
 
Black9 said:
He could've been a sure-fire UFC HOF'er and a GOAT combat athlete.

But these 3 losses may have tarnished his legacy BAD.
Click to expand...
My understanding is that he didn't make much money when he was champ. Not enough to kick his feet up, anyway.

After tonight's disgrace, he shouldn't expect any paydays soon either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

El Diego
Did UFC 309 affect Stipe's all-time ranking?
2
Replies
22
Views
560
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,966
Messages
56,935,694
Members
175,464
Latest member
Mynameisjeff

Share this page

Back
Top