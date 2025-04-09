Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,598
- Reaction score
- 8,097
The UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist said his detached studio was broken into while his wife and kids were asleep in the house.
"They ended up stealing my UFC belt, my inaugural belt when I first became a champion," he said.
Cejudo's close friend and national boxing champion, Hughie Johnston, is now offering a $10,000 reward.
"You’re not going to be able to sell it. You're not going to get anything out of it. It's going to be red-hot. Every pawnshop in town isn't going to want to buy that. You're going to know that it belongs to Triple C," Johnston said. "He earned it the hard way."
They want the belt returned, no questions asked. They also said the suspect was caught on camera.
UFC star Henry Cejudo's Phoenix home burglarized days after taking down suspect
The Phoenix home of UFC fighter Henry Cejudo was burglarized Tuesday morning, just days after he took down an alleged drunk driver that crashed into his neighbor's house.
www.fox10phoenix.com