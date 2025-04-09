News Henry Cejudo's home burglarized; UFC belt stolen $10,000 reward

phoenix-police-say-ufc-star-102159574.jpg



The UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist said his detached studio was broken into while his wife and kids were asleep in the house.
"They ended up stealing my UFC belt, my inaugural belt when I first became a champion," he said.

Cejudo's close friend and national boxing champion, Hughie Johnston, is now offering a $10,000 reward.
"You’re not going to be able to sell it. You're not going to get anything out of it. It's going to be red-hot. Every pawnshop in town isn't going to want to buy that. You're going to know that it belongs to Triple C," Johnston said. "He earned it the hard way."

They want the belt returned, no questions asked. They also said the suspect was caught on camera.
UFC star Henry Cejudo's Phoenix home burglarized days after taking down suspect

The Phoenix home of UFC fighter Henry Cejudo was burglarized Tuesday morning, just days after he took down an alleged drunk driver that crashed into his neighbor's house.
Wasn’t he fighting crime yesterday? And now his home is burglarized?

Did he select all at the random publicity thrust option with his publicist?
 
The thief will melt it down then, next time don’t warn them about the pawn shops lol
 
Was it the original belt design that was actually made of real metal instead of chromed shit? Not a bad idea, if so.
Not sure, it was around the time they updated the belts I believe.

Randomly I was at ufc live when Cejudo won the title from Cejudo in Los Angeles, the crowd was really behind him back then
 
