Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong set as main event on February 22nd

Who wins?

Tough fight for henry to be taking. If he wins, he's really only maintaining position. If he loses, he's tumbling close to or completely out of the top 10. And song isn't going to make it easy.
 
There have been like 20 fight announcement threads last few days and this is the first decent one

<mma4>
 
El Fernas said:
Cejudo shouldnt had wasted his last 3 good years, having said that, its not like he is losing to the bums of the division, lost to the champion back then and the current champion, he is a bit old for the division tho, but i wouldnt be so sure he loses this one too.
Flushing those 3 years down the toilet was one of the biggest errors in judgment as far as career management goes in mma history
 
I'd take underdog odds on Cejudo personally, he made it a genuinely close fight against Aljo, he did get clowned by Merab but Yadong hasn't dealt with much wrestling and Cejudo is good at that. Sandhagen's takedown attempts were giving Song problems and Sandhagen is no olympic gold medalist wrestler
 
Meathead Jock said:
If Tatiana pulls out like usual it's pretty rough.
I doubt she pulls out due to actually getting the title shot. It's now or never. I suspect she will fight injured tho as somethings clearly wrong with her.

312 just a bad rematch in main event pulls the whole card down a notch.
 
EndlessCritic said:
??? 312 is looking pretty good. lots of prospects getting appropriate matchups.

More Rei Tsuruya = Yes please.
Checked the card and it's pretty weak for ppv. Tsuruya is fine I loved the first fight off his ufc career but I doubt lot of the paying folk know the guy. Some good fights like Jenkins vs Santos but yeah casuals wont know these guys...

Also that fight is probably prelim city while Crute vs Bellato in main card for some reason.
 
Cejudo is running out of time, I don't think he has the right frame for BW. He should've returned to FLW and angled a last chance at the FLW belt. I wouldn't be surprised if Song smokes him.
 
Can't wait for all the Yadong jokes in this leadup. You guys better make them good. <lmao>
 
