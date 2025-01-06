??? 312 is looking pretty good. lots of prospects getting appropriate matchups.Man all these fight announcements while 312 lookin like a massive dumpster fire
If Tatiana pulls out like usual it's pretty rough.??? 312 is looking pretty good. lots of prospects getting appropriate matchups.
More Rei Tsuruya = Yes please.
Flushing those 3 years down the toilet was one of the biggest errors in judgment as far as career management goes in mma historyCejudo shouldnt had wasted his last 3 good years, having said that, its not like he is losing to the bums of the division, lost to the champion back then and the current champion, he is a bit old for the division tho, but i wouldnt be so sure he loses this one too.
I doubt she pulls out due to actually getting the title shot. It's now or never. I suspect she will fight injured tho as somethings clearly wrong with her.If Tatiana pulls out like usual it's pretty rough.
Checked the card and it's pretty weak for ppv. Tsuruya is fine I loved the first fight off his ufc career but I doubt lot of the paying folk know the guy. Some good fights like Jenkins vs Santos but yeah casuals wont know these guys...??? 312 is looking pretty good. lots of prospects getting appropriate matchups.
More Rei Tsuruya = Yes please.