svmr_db
Silver Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 14,812
- Reaction score
- 55,370
|1
|Merab Dvalishvili
|2
|Cory Sandhagen
|3
|Petr Yan
|4
|Marlon Vera
|5
|Henry Cejudo
|6
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|7
|Song Yadong
|8
|José Aldo
|9
|Rob Font
|10
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|11
|Kyler Phillips
|12
|Mario Bautista
|13
|Dominick Cruz
|14
|Jonathan Martinez
|15
|Pedro Munhoz
For real, these are straight up dog shit fights to offer him.He didn't "retire" and come back to be a UFC regular or to put over unestablished talent.
Cejudo sees himself as a star.
He didn't "retire" and come back to be a UFC regular or to put over unestablished talent.
Cejudo sees himself as a star.
He’s the only one who does. He so totally screwed his career up, because be thought people actually cared about him.. Nope. It’s almost like he disappeared from history. Except he kept talking shit online for 3 years trying to get a free TS at FW. Thank the stars that bullshit never happened.He didn't "retire" and come back to be a UFC regular or to put over unestablished talent.
Cejudo sees himself as a star.