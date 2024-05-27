SuperNerd said: He didn't "retire" and come back to be a UFC regular or to put over unestablished talent.



Cejudo sees himself as a star. Click to expand...

He’s the only one who does. He so totally screwed his career up, because be thought people actually cared about him.. Nope. It’s almost like he disappeared from history. Except he kept talking shit online for 3 years trying to get a free TS at FW. Thank the stars that bullshit never happened.He’s lost twice in a row to the previous champion, and possibly the next champion. No shame in that. But there’s no way he deserves to fight anybody in front of him.He should be fighting guys like the ones he’s been offered. He got a free TS, then a number 1 contender fight coming off a loss. And is ranked 5th based on those 2 losses. Time to earn it if he wants to get another TS. But there’s no way he deserves to fight up.