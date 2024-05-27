Rumored Henry Cejudo turned down fights with Kyler Phillips & Mario Bautista

BANTAMWEIGHT​

SEAN O'MALLEY​

CHAMPION​

Sean O'Malley

1Merab Dvalishvili
2Cory Sandhagen
3Petr Yan
4Marlon Vera
5Henry Cejudo
6Deiveson Figueiredo
7Song Yadong
8José Aldo
9Rob Font
10Umar Nurmagomedov
11Kyler Phillips
12Mario Bautista
13Dominick Cruz
14Jonathan Martinez
15Pedro Munhoz
 
He didn't "retire" and come back to be a UFC regular or to put over unestablished talent.

Cejudo sees himself as a star.
 
Cejudo vs Aldo seems next anyways. Give Bautista Font and give Kyler Cruz or Yadong, or something like that.
 
SuperNerd said:
He didn't "retire" and come back to be a UFC regular or to put over unestablished talent.

Cejudo sees himself as a star.
For real, these are straight up dog shit fights to offer him.

Probably done on purpose. Why give him a highly ranked contender if he's going to possibly retire if he beats them?

Cruz right makes sense. Maybe Yan
 
SuperNerd said:
He didn't "retire" and come back to be a UFC regular or to put over unestablished talent.

Cejudo sees himself as a star.
Seriously, why should he accept either of those bums?

And why would their coach be surprised? Does he think these two nobodies deserve a champion level opponent already?
 
I can see why. But Henry should try to get a easy tune up just to get back in the win column, if he loses his next fight against an tough opponent, I really don’t see a future for him in bw.
 
SuperNerd said:
He didn't "retire" and come back to be a UFC regular or to put over unestablished talent.

Cejudo sees himself as a star.
He’s the only one who does. He so totally screwed his career up, because be thought people actually cared about him.. Nope. It’s almost like he disappeared from history. Except he kept talking shit online for 3 years trying to get a free TS at FW. Thank the stars that bullshit never happened.

He’s lost twice in a row to the previous champion, and possibly the next champion. No shame in that. But there’s no way he deserves to fight anybody in front of him.

He should be fighting guys like the ones he’s been offered. He got a free TS, then a number 1 contender fight coming off a loss. And is ranked 5th based on those 2 losses. Time to earn it if he wants to get another TS. But there’s no way he deserves to fight up.
 
Those are fair rejections. UFC can do better than those fights. CCC has to get atleast someone who has headlined an apex event.
 
nobody knows who they are . he should fight with figgy or moreno or cruz rematch, or garbrant or aldo
 
